Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: March 14-March 16

Clover head decoration on head of girl close-up. Saint Patricks day, parade in the city, selectriv focus, copy space

Detroit, Michigan, is gearing up for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day weekend with exciting festivities across the city. There’s no shortage of celebrations, from the Shamrock Festival’s Big Tent Party at Detroit Festival Grounds to the vibrant Royal Oak Parade. Whether you want to enjoy live music, indulge in a festive pub crawl, or catch a thrilling sports or theater performance, Detroit has something memorable to offer this St. Paddy’s Day.

Detroit Shamrock Festival – Big Tent Party

What: Detroit Shamrock Festival 2025 – Big Tent Party

Detroit Shamrock Festival 2025 – Big Tent Party When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. Where: Detroit Festival Grounds, 401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

Detroit Festival Grounds, 401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit Cost: General admission is $30, VIP $50, with discounted Early Bird Special tickets available

Detroit’s infamous St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Big Tent Party is back, bringing nonstop excitement to the heart of downtown. With a giant heated tent, flowing beer and whiskey, and top DJs keeping the energy high, this is the ultimate way to celebrate. Hosted at Detroit Festival Grounds, the event features live music, food trucks, and a lively crowd ready to GET ShamROCKED. VIP reservations are available if you want to elevate the experience.

Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What: Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day Parade When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, at noon

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at noon Where: The parade will begin at Royal Oak Middle School, traveling south on Washington Avenue before heading west on West Seventh Street

The parade will begin at Royal Oak Middle School, traveling south on Washington Avenue before heading west on West Seventh Street Cost: Free

The Royal Oak St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by Henry Ford Health, is a family-friendly celebration that brings together the community and downtown businesses. Since its debut in 1999, the parade has featured vibrant floats, marching bands, community groups, and several playful, pointy-eared characters dancing through the heart of downtown. If you’re interested in becoming an event sponsor or having your group, organization, or business participate in the parade, you are encouraged to get involved and join the fun.

The Official Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

What: The Official Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

The Official Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl When: Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St., Detroit

Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $22

The 2025 Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl is set to be the most epic celebration in the city. Festivities will kick off with a bar crawl that gives you free entry to up to five of Detroit’s best bars and nightclubs. Say goodbye to cover charges, and join us for a St. Paddy’s celebration like never before. Grab your tickets for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day party in Detroit now.

Other Events

Detroit has an exciting lineup of events this weekend, from live sports and theatrical performances to thrilling mixed martial arts. Whether you’re a sports fan, theatergoer, or looking for an action-packed night, there’s something amazing to enjoy.

MotorCity Cage Night XX: Live Mixed Martial Arts Fights : Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Sound Board Theater, MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Sound Board Theater, MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Bobblehead Night): Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit “Peter Pan” (the musical): Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10 a.m., 3, and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit