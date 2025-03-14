This Day in Rock History: March 14

On March 14, 1983, in Sayreville, New Jersey, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Tico Torres, and Alec John Such formed their band, Bon Jovi. The group has had several band members come and go since its inception, but in 2018, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Are you interested in learning more about what happened in rock music on March 14? Continue reading to get the scoop on fascinating rock music facts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable breakthrough hits and milestones in rock from March 14 include:

1987: Huey Lewis and the News reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Jacob’s Ladder.” This was the band’s third and final No. 1 hit, and it stayed on the top of the chart for one week.

Cultural Milestones

If these cultural milestones hadn’t shaken things up in rock music, you might not be jamming to your favorite tunes today:

1965: Making her American television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, Petula Clark performed “Downtown” and “I Know a Place.” She had to sing without rehearsing because her flight arrived late, leaving her no time to practice.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may be familiar with these notable March 14 recordings and performances that left their mark on rock music:

1982: Metallica performed live for the first time at Radio City in Anaheim, California. The heavy metal band played for an audience of around 200 people and opened with “Hit The Lights.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the rock music industry from March 14 include:

1958: The Recording Industry Association of America awarded its first Gold record to Perry Como for his million-selling single “Catch a Falling Star.”

Without these historic breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, performances, and industry-changing events and challenges on March 14, the rock music genre wouldn’t be what it is today.