Step into History at Ford House: Free Community Appreciation Day

If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to spend a Saturday, Ford House has got you covered! On April 5th, 2025, the historic estate opens its doors for Community Appreciation Day, giving visitors the chance to explore this 87-acre property—for free. Whether you’re into history, and architecture, or just want to take a peaceful walk by the lake, Ford House offers something for everyone.

A Historic Estate by the Lake

Along the shores of Lake St. Clair, Ford House was the home of Edsel and Eleanor Ford, a power couple whose influence shaped both the Ford Motor Company and their local community. Built in 1928, the estate is a National Historic Landmark, known for its beautiful gardens, intricate architecture, and the fascinating history of the Ford family. It’s the perfect spot to step back in time and learn about the lives of one of America’s most influential families.

Photo Courtesy of Ford House Photo Courtesy of Ford House

Two Ways to Explore

On Community Appreciation Day, you’ll have the chance to explore the estate in one of two ways:

Grounds Admission: Take a leisurely stroll through the beautiful gardens, walk along the lakefront paths, and check out the estate’s historic buildings. The Visitor Center offers exhibits where you can learn more about the Ford family’s legacy.

House + Grounds Admission: Want to dive deeper? You can also take a self-guided tour of the Main Residence, the home where the Ford family once lived, while still enjoying all the gardens and exhibits.

Photo Courtesy of Ford House Photo Courtesy of Ford House

A Special Day to Say Thanks

“This day is about celebrating the community that makes Ford House so special,” said Mark J. Heppner, the President & CEO of Ford House in a provided statement. “It’s our way of saying thank you and welcoming guests to experience all that the estate has to offer—just as Eleanor intended.”

After you’ve toured the estate, visitors can stop by The Shop for some unique gifts, or enjoy a bite at the on-site restaurant, where you can relax and take in the gorgeous views of the estate.

Important Info

Admission is Free: But make sure to register in advance to guarantee your spot. Last Entry at 7 p.m.: You’ll be able to explore until sunset.

For more details and to register, visit www.fordhouse.org or call (313) 884-4222.

About Ford House

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House is a National Historic Landmark and nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ford family. Located at 1100 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Shores, this estate was the home of Edsel Ford and his wife Eleanor starting in 1928. Since opening to the public in 1978, Ford House has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors with its rich history, beautiful grounds, and educational programs.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.