How to Have a Healthier Relationship with Social Media

To be honest, it’s difficult to have a healthier relationship with social media. Either you’re strict about doing a digital detox, or you just accept the fact that you are one of those people who can’t stop scrolling through cat videos at 2:00 in the morning. Fortunately, researchers from the University of British Columbia have concluded that it’s possible to have a healthier relationship with social media.

Ways You Can Have a Healthier Relationship with Social Media

According to Dr. Amori Mikami, a psychology professor at UBC and lead author of Logging Out or Leaning In? Social Media Strategies for Enhancing Well-Being, “For many young people, it’s not about logging off. It’s about leaning in — in the right way,” per the New York Post. So, how do you lean into using social media the right way?

Use Social Media for Meaningful Purposes

Some social media users have attributed the decline of their mental health to social media, noting how it has aggravated their depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. However, others still appreciate the benefits of social media, such as bridging the gap between loved ones and friends who are physically distant or having the platform to meet new people with similar interests.

Murakami said, “There’s a lot of talk about how damaging social media can be, but our team wanted to see if this was really the full picture or if the way people engage with social media might make a difference.”

The study also experimented with 393 participants aged 17 to 29. The group was divided into three: one group did not change their social media use, one group completely abstained for six weeks, and another group used social media with intentionality.

After the experiment, the group that used social media intentionally reported feeling “less lonely,” while the group that stopped using social media saw an improvement in their anxiety and depression but still felt lonely, which Mikami said might be the result of losing “social connections with friends and family, leading to feelings of isolation.”

Improving Social Media Habits

The group that was intentional in their social media use also followed these habits to maintain a healthier relationship with social media:

Curate the social media posts you consume to avoid comparison, which triggers anxiety and depression.

Unfollow or mute accounts that cause you to have negative feelings when you see them.

Prioritize active engagement (messaging or talking to friends) rather than doomscrolling.

So, if you’re pretty sure quitting social media is as realistic as quitting caffeine (spoiler: it’s not), just try these tips to make your online relationship a little less toxic.