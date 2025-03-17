2 Michigan Flower Festivals Among the Best in the U.S.

Spring is the official start of festival season, and the country, including Michigan, has some great flower festivals. There’s something so refreshing about enjoying the beauty and scents of flowers when they first bloom after a cold winter. Since much of the U.S. has experienced a very cold winter this season, we’re more ready than ever to take in the views and smells of blooming flowers and plants. So, if you’ve never been to a flower festival, maybe this is the year you should try it. Now, one Michigan flower festival has been named one of the best in the country.

Michigan Flower Festival Named One of the Best

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best beer festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. “What better way is there to enjoy a bounty of blossoms than by visiting some of the most amazing flower festivals in the country?” they ask in the story. It’s true, that there’s really no better way to enjoy blossoms. Then, then highlighted 10 of the best in America, which “allow attendees to enjoy fragrant, colorful blooms and learn about flowers and plants.”

Michigan actually has not one but two great festivals on the tally. Coming in at No. 3 is the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island, which takes place in June. This 10-day lilac event “began as a way to entice visitors to the island with horse-drawn carriage rides amidst the island’s fragrant flowers,” USA Today notes, and today, events include “the coronation of the Lilac Queen, a 10K run/walk, lilac planting seminars, a cornhole tournament, live music and the popular Grand Parade.” Then, coming in at No. 5 is the famed Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan, which features about six million tulips. “In addition to the floral festivities, Tulip Time celebrates Dutch heritage with music, dancing, an artisan market and parades,” USA Today notes.

So, there you have it. Flower festivals have been around for a long time, and looking at the history of general festivals, they actually date “back thousands of years and varies across different cultures and regions,” according to Vocal Media, and have “been an integral part of human civilization, serving various purposes and evolving over time.” They add that there have been a range of fests over the years, including religious, seasonal, cultural and more.

