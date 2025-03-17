Why Sebastian Stan Will Never Agree to Have Bucky’s Cybernetic Arm to be CGI

Sebastian Stan is an amazing actor, and he’s now getting the attention and accolades he deserves. (Fun fact: during the recent Golden Globes, he was nominated in two categories: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for A Different Man—which he won—and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Apprentice.)

Stan has an extensive list of acting credits in film, TV, and theater. He became well-known after being cast as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, alongside Chris Evans. This is a role he would reprise in several other MCU movies and TV shows.

Sebastian Stan’s Take on Bucky’s Cybernetic Arm

Bucky Barnes is a Marvel Comics character resurrected from the dead to become a cyborg assassin. He has a cybernetic arm to replace his left arm, which he lost during a mission with Captain America. Putting on the prosthetic for The Winter Soldier’s left arm is time-consuming, not to mention physically taxing. So why does Stan insist on wearing a cybernetic arm instead of using a “green sleeve” to add Barnes’ cybernetic arm via CGI later in post-production?

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via Movie Web), Stan said, “I’ve never taken the green-sleeve option. It’s like a house of cards, and when you see a little hole there that you can poke through, all the other believability goes out the window.” We stan a committed king (pun intended!).

Upcoming Thunderbolts* Movie

Thunderbolts* | Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan is about to grace our screens again soon as the Winter Soldier in the upcoming Thunderbolts* film. Thunderbolts* follows the story of a group of antiheroes trapped in a deadly game by CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who wants the antiheroes to unite as a team and become the Thunderbolts. (Yes, that does sound a lot like DC’s The Suicide Squad.)

Aside from Stan, the cast includes Florence Pugh and David Harbour, who reprise their roles as Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, respectively, from 2021’s Black Widow; Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who was supposed to become Captain America’s successor; Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, who has photographic reflexes and was a member of the Red Room like Natasha Romanoff and Belova; and Hannah-John Kamen as Ava Starr, who can phase through objects.

Thunderbolts* will be in theaters on May 2, 2025.