Grand Funk Railroad Should Be In The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame
Grand Funk Railroad should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Long overdue for our Detroit Rockers. Far as I know there was no steroid use in the band ever yet they put out hit after hit.
Grand Funk sold millions and millions of records, sold out huge concert venues regularly and boasted countless fans around the world and still hated by Rolling Stone Magazine and were hated by most critics. When you put up their accomplishments compared to others already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it baffles the mind how are they getting passed over.
The founding members were Mark Farner, Don Brewer, and Mel Schacher.
Does The Hall Of Fame Have A Beef With The Band?
Now usually, The Hall of Fame’s axe of certain acts is totally mind blowing. But not in the case of Grand Funk. And it has nothing to do with the critics I think.
Could the answer be the bands album covers? The cover of the 1974 LP “All The Girls In The World Beware!!!” Hey it was the 70s lot of bands did covers like this.
Does the Hall have a problem with all the great Talent with just 3 dudes? Mark, Don & Mel. Maybe?
Grand Funk Railroad By The Numbers
Between 1969 and 1972, the Michigan power trio of Mark Farner, Mel Schacher and Don Brewer placed seven albums in the top 30, four reaching the top 10. And they did it without the benefit of a smash single, 1970s “Closer To Home” being the closest they came to a blockbuster, reaching #22. In 1971, they sold out London’s Royal Albert Hall without having a hit record in Britain and New York’s Shea Stadium in less than 72 hours, reportedly breaking the Beatles’ record. Hell the Mets couldn’t sell it out in 72 games.
How can the Hall dismiss the keyboard Grand Funk’s sound, of the 1972 single “Footstompin’ Music,” which helped propel the band’s 1971 “E Pluribus Funk” album to No. 5. Eventually, keyboardist Craig Frost, who had played as a sideman with the band, was made a full-time member. The next album, “Phoenix,” reached No. 7 but 1973’s “We’re An American Band,” did even better, climbing to No. 2 as the single of the same name became the group’s first No. 1.
But success continued for the group members because they were a lot more talented than Rock purists gave them credit for. Farner played a raw, biting guitar. He also was a fine vocalist, going on to a successful solo career in Christian music.
What Are The Band Members Doing Now Days?
Mark Farner tours with his own band, Mark Farner’s American Band, which plays a mix of Grand Funk songs and his solo material.
Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, These original members continue to tour as Grand Funk Railroad, with a current lineup that includes Mark Chatfield (lead guitar), Tim Cashion (keyboards), and Max Carl (lead vocals).
Maybe If Grand Funk Railroad Gets Inducted We Will Get A Reunion
Mark Farner has expressed hope for a future Grand Funk reunion. But it was lawsuits and inner disagreements that still has the door closed on any thing in the future for the boys.
I do think something good will happen before it’s too late. Let’s hope the Hall of Fame lets them in.
There still a chance to catch the band as they continue to non stop tour.