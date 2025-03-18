Grand Funk Railroad Should Be In The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

(L-R): Mel Schacher, Don Brewer, Mark Farner Hulton Archive / Gettyimages

Grand Funk Railroad should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Long overdue for our Detroit Rockers. Far as I know there was no steroid use in the band ever yet they put out hit after hit.

Grand Funk sold millions and millions of records, sold out huge concert venues regularly and boasted countless fans around the world and still hated by Rolling Stone Magazine and were hated by most critics. When you put up their accomplishments compared to others already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it baffles the mind how are they getting passed over.

The founding members were Mark Farner, Don Brewer, and Mel Schacher.

Does The Hall Of Fame Have A Beef With The Band?

Now usually, The Hall of Fame’s axe of certain acts is totally mind blowing. But not in the case of Grand Funk. And it has nothing to do with the critics I think.

Could the answer be the bands album covers? The cover of the 1974 LP “All The Girls In The World Beware!!!” Hey it was the 70s lot of bands did covers like this.

Does the Hall have a problem with all the great Talent with just 3 dudes? Mark, Don & Mel. Maybe?

Grand Funk Railroad By The Numbers

Between 1969 and 1972, the Michigan power trio of Mark Farner, Mel Schacher and Don Brewer placed seven albums in the top 30, four reaching the top 10. And they did it without the benefit of a smash single, 1970s “Closer To Home” being the closest they came to a blockbuster, reaching #22. In 1971, they sold out London’s Royal Albert Hall without having a hit record in Britain and New York’s Shea Stadium in less than 72 hours, reportedly breaking the Beatles’ record. Hell the Mets couldn’t sell it out in 72 games.

How can the Hall dismiss the keyboard Grand Funk’s sound, of the 1972 single “Footstompin’ Music,” which helped propel the band’s 1971 “E Pluribus Funk” album to No. 5. Eventually, keyboardist Craig Frost, who had played as a sideman with the band, was made a full-time member. The next album, “Phoenix,” reached No. 7 but 1973’s “We’re An American Band,” did even better, climbing to No. 2 as the single of the same name became the group’s first No. 1.

But success continued for the group members because they were a lot more talented than Rock purists gave them credit for. Farner played a raw, biting guitar. He also was a fine vocalist, going on to a successful solo career in Christian music.

What Are The Band Members Doing Now Days?

Mark Farner tours with his own band, Mark Farner’s American Band, which plays a mix of Grand Funk songs and his solo material.

Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, These original members continue to tour as Grand Funk Railroad, with a current lineup that includes Mark Chatfield (lead guitar), Tim Cashion (keyboards), and Max Carl (lead vocals).

Maybe If Grand Funk Railroad Gets Inducted We Will Get A Reunion

Mark Farner has expressed hope for a future Grand Funk reunion. But it was lawsuits and inner disagreements that still has the door closed on any thing in the future for the boys.

I do think something good will happen before it’s too late. Let’s hope the Hall of Fame lets them in.

There still a chance to catch the band as they continue to non stop tour. click here to GRANDFUNKRAILROAD.COM for the latest news and “Out On The Road” pictures and tour reports. THE AMERICAN BAND TOUR 2025!

Wow These Acts Really Played Pine Knob Live In Concert

Pine Knob Music Theatre is an outdoor amphitheater with a Clarkston, Michigan mailing address. Built in the early 1970s, and got its name from the nearby Pine Knob ski area and golf course. Ranks as one of the top concert venues in the world. The grand opening was back on June 25th, 1972 with its first show with a teen idol from the tv show, The Partridge Family. David Cassidy. David drew crowds of screaming teens all over the country as a solo artist. the seating compacity to start was 12,500. One feature they had a pathway going right in the middle of the lawn section cutting it in half to a left and right side. Long cement retaining walls that cut through the hill were the logos of every artist or group that had performed there. In the 1980’s the wall was filled in to make more seating on the lawn and total seating to 15,000 fans. Many musicians played Pine Knob for more than 20 years Eddie Money opened the concert season each May. Chicago appeared +80, more than any other act. Bob Seger has played more than 33 sold-out shows, including eight in a row in 1977. Kid Rock with ten consecutive sold-out shows. One thing artists find out is when it’s 11 pm. Pine Knob has a time curfew. If an artist plays past 11 pm they face a $1,000 fine for every minute they play over. The J.Geils band break that curfew many times. Here are some of the bands that you may remember or not remember or surprised they Pine Knob Music Theater.













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.