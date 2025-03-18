The Great Cheboygan Alligator

Would you use an alligator as an emotional support animal? (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage)

Cheboygan, Michigan—a town known for its scenic beauty, Great Lakes charm, and, apparently, Alligators. Over the weekend, staff at the Pine River Motel stumbled upon something you don’t typically find under a pile of towels in a recently vacated room: a three-foot-long alligator named Wally.

Yes, Wally. An honest-to-God alligator. In a motel. In Michigan. Not exactly where you’d expect to find a creature better suited for the Florida Everglades or a reality show about swamp people.

“Uhhh… We Got a Situation” – Alligator 911 call

Housekeeping was just doing their usual routine, flipping sheets, restocking soap, wondering why guests insist on leaving the TV on full volume. And then—bam. Alligator. The exact moment that discovery was made remains unknown, but one can assume it involved a lot of screaming, a flurry of expletives, and possibly someone making the sign of the cross.

The call to 911 must have been an all-timer. And guess what? The audio exists.

Enter the Mystery Alligator Handler

Turns out, Wally was not some rogue, cold-blooded drifter checking into hotels and ordering room service. He actually belonged to a traveling exotic animal handler who had been in town doing educational assemblies at local elementary schools. You know, teaching kids about wildlife, conservation, and, apparently, how to misplace a reptile in a roadside motel.

Cheboygan, Michigan, USA – August 9, 2018: Welcome sign for the Cheboygan County Fair in Michigan.

Somewhere between loading the van and checking out, the alligator went missing. And at no point did the handler think, “Hey, shouldn’t I be keeping better track of the prehistoric predator I travel with?”

Police were called, animal control was looped in, and after a brief (but wildly entertaining) bit of confusion, the alligator was identified and retrieved by its owner. No harm, no foul—though the motel staff probably needed a strong drink afterward.

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 13: An alligator populate the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on January 13, 2025 in Delray Beach, Florida. The warmer climate in the southern part of Florida provides a welcome habitat for a host of wildlife. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Lessons Learned

If you’re traveling with an alligator, maybe do a quick headcount before leaving your motel room. If you’re a housekeeper in Cheboygan, prepare for anything. If you’re a dispatcher, keep the audio recording of this call forever because it belongs in a museum. If you’re Wally the alligator, maybe try a Hilton next time.

All in all, Cheboygan handled its reptilian surprise like champs. No panic, no overreaction, just a classic “Welp, guess this is happening now” Michigan attitude. The motel remains open for business, Wally is back with his handler, and the legend of Cheboygan’s alligator will live on for years to come.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.