Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: March 21-March 23

This weekend, there’s an exciting array of events in Detroit, Michigan, from festive parades to unique shopping experiences. Celebrate spring by chasing away misfortune at the Marche du Nain Rouge, enjoy mystical shopping at the Spring Equinox Witches Market, or indulge in a delicious snack at United We Brunch. Other entertainment options include a tribute to Hendrix, basketball action, and a psychic fair. Whatever you’re into, Detroit has something special in store this weekend.

Marche du Nain Rouge

Gather at the intersection of Canfield Avenue and Second Street, Detroit Cost: Free

The Marche du Nain Rouge is a lively Detroit tradition that marks the arrival of spring with a vibrant, family-friendly parade. The event begins at noon at Canfield and Second in Midtown, culminating at the Masonic Temple. Inspired by 18th-century folklore, participants chase away the Nain Rouge, a mischievous red dwarf believed to bring misfortune to Detroit. Since its inception in 2010, the parade has grown into Detroit’s version of Mardi Gras, featuring colorful costumes, floats, brass bands, and festive energy. You’re encouraged to wear red clothing and a mask to join in the revelry.

Spring Equinox Witches Market

Boston Tea Room, 1220 Woodward Heights, Ferndale, Michigan Cost: Free

The Spring Equinox Witches Market offers a unique shopping experience of mystical energy and handmade treasures. With more than 15 local artisans, makers, and crafters, you can browse various enchanting goods, from handcrafted jewelry to spellwork essentials. The Boston Tea Room’s retail space will also be open, featuring tarot cards, crystals, divination tools, tea, and more. This market blends shopping with a magical theme, creating an inviting atmosphere and offering one-of-a-kind, mystical items to celebrate the changing season.

United We Brunch

The Norwood, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: General admission presale $50, VIP presale $65

United We Brunch, hosted by Metro Times, is Detroit’s ultimate brunch celebration, bringing together top local restaurants for a delicious mid-morning feast. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch with signature dishes, sip cocktails from mimosa and Bloody Mary bars, and indulge in bubbly offerings. If you’re a brunch lover looking to sample the city’s best flavors, this event is a must. Bring your appetite, and prepare to toast to Detroit’s vibrant brunch scene.

Other Events

This weekend in Detroit, there are thrilling entertainment options. From live music tributes to basketball action and an intriguing psychic fair, there’s something to suit every taste. Whether you’re in the mood for a concert, sports game, or mystical inspiration, these events promise an unforgettable experience.

Experience Hendrix : Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Raptors 905 vs. Motor City Cruise : Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Basketball Arena), 1290 W. Warren Ave., Detroit

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Basketball Arena), 1290 W. Warren Ave., Detroit Michigan Psychic Fair in Orion: Sunday, March 23, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. at Hyatt House, 95 Brown Road, Orion Township, Michigan