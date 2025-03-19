5th Seeded Michigan Ready to “Dance”

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 16: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate after defeating Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 16, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fresh off their Sunday afternoon victory against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, The Michigan Wolverines are set for March Madness. Their win against Wisconsin Sunday marked the Wolverines’ 5th Big Ten Conference Tournament championship and gave them a much-needed confidence boost heading into the tournament. With 3 straight wins and back-to-back last minute nail biters, these are exactly the type of wins that will play a role in the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a surprising record of 25-9. This is a significant improvement from last season where Michigan held a 8-24 record which was dead last in the Big Ten conference. Under first year coach Dusty May the team has really exceeded all expectations this season. That being said, what should we expect to see from this Wolverine squad headed into the tournament?

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 16: Will Tschetter #42 and Vladislav Goldin #50 of the Wolverines celebrate against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 16, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan and the NCAA Tournament

While good enough to win out in the Big Ten conference tournament, the Wolverines have some very concerning problems to worry about in the NCAA tournament. One of the biggest problems for this Michigan team is inexperience and turnovers.

Weaknesses

Michigan ranks outside the top 50 in points per game and they turn the ball over a lot. Ranked 340th in the nation, the Wolverines struggled not turning the ball over throughout the season. Averaging over 14 turnovers per game, this will be the x-factor on Michigan going deep in the tournament.

Another surprising deficiency for Michigan is rebounding. Despite having multiple 7-footers in the starting lineup, they rank 31st in team rebounding. Where Michigan thrives is on the defensive side of the ball.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 16: Tre Donaldson #3 of the Wolverines celebrates after winning the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 16, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Strengths

The Wolverines rank in the top 20 in team defense; this was very apparent in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Michigan’s defensive performance was truly the driving force behind all three wins in the tournament. This will also be key in the NCAA tournament, as their defense allows time for their offense to catch up through scoring droughts.

This team will go as far as their defense will allow it to go. If they can defend, limit turnovers, and rebound effectively, I could see a sweet 16 or even an Elite 8 berth for the 2025 Michigan Wolverines.

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – MARCH 9: Danny Wolf #1 of the Wolverines drives past Jase Richardson #11 of the MSU Spartans during the second half at Breslin Center on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)