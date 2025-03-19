Capitals Surpass Red Wings in Scoring 4-1

Moritz Seider #53 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes took a hit during their Tuesday night, March 18, game against the Washington Capitals. Dylan Strome’s goal and assist gave Washington the advantage it needed to win the match 4-1.

Dylan Larkin was the loan goal scorer for the Red Wings, who have lost eight of their last 10 and remain two points out of a playoff spot. Larkin scored his 28th goal of the season, reaching the 60-point mark for the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in his career.

Petr Mrazek, who had his fourth consecutive start in goal, stopped 22 of 26 to fall to 12-21-2.

Tuesday night’s game also goes down in the books as being a history maker. Both teams played a completely clean, 60-minute, regular-season NHL game without a single whistle for a penalty, major or minor.

According to a report by RMNB, the Capitals have been the 15th-most penalized team in the NHL this season. The Capitals have averaged approximately 8.5 minutes of penalty time per game. The Red Wings, are one of the least penalized teams, averaging about 6.8 PIMs per game.

The Red Wings (32-29-6) continue their chase for a wild-card spot in the playoffs. On Saturday, March 22, they’ll face the Vegas Golden Knights (39-20-8).