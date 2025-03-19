Depth Wins Championships: Detroit Lions Re-Sign Key Pieces to Keep Roster Strong

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Brock Wright #89 hugs Shane Zylstra #84 of the Detroit Lions after his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are making it clear: they’re not going to be caught shorthanded again. After last year’s real-world lesson in worst-case scenarios—injuries, attrition, and the need for next-man-up mentality—the Lions are ensuring their roster is built for the long haul. General Manager Brad Holmes knows that in the NFL, it’s not just about the starters; it’s about the guys behind them, the depth that keeps a team standing through the grind of a 17-game season and into the playoffs.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Craig Reynolds #13 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the team announced new deals with running back Craig Reynolds and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, two players who have already shown their value when called upon. These signings reinforce the team’s commitment to roster depth, a key factor as they prepare for what they hope will be a Super Bowl run. The addition of defensive lineman Roy Lopez further cements this philosophy—Detroit isn’t just building for Week 1; they’re building for the championship rounds.

Craig Reynolds: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play Running Back for Detroit Lions

Reynolds is the kind of player every successful team needs—reliable, tough, and always ready. Since joining the Lions in 2021 after bouncing around with Washington, Jacksonville, and Atlanta, he’s proven he can step up when called upon. Injuries to D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in past seasons thrust Reynolds into a bigger role, and he didn’t flinch.

Over his time in Detroit, Reynolds has amassed 150 carries for 650 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing 24 receptions for 255 yards. Beyond the box score, though, he’s a hard-nosed, unselfish player who has become a special teams regular. When David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were banged up last season, Reynolds was there. This isn’t just about keeping a third running back—it’s about ensuring the Lions’ offense never skips a beat, no matter who’s toting the rock.

Pat O’Connor: Reinforcing the Trenches

Defensive lineman Pat O’Connor is another depth piece who showed his worth in 2023. He played in 12 games for the Lions last season, recording 18 tackles and a sack. Before that, he spent six years in Tampa Bay, where he appeared in 68 games and contributed to the Buccaneers’ depth up front.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 5: Pat O’Connor #95 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 5, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

O’Connor fits perfectly into Detroit’s defensive philosophy—versatile, high-motor, and willing to do the dirty work in the trenches. His presence ensures the Lions’ defensive front stays fresh deep into games and, more importantly, deep into the season. With a long, grueling campaign ahead, having experienced rotational players like O’Connor will be crucial for keeping the pass rush effective and stopping the run when it matters most.

Roy Lopez and the Championship Mentality

The addition of Roy Lopez further underscores the front office’s understanding that a team’s depth isn’t just an afterthought—it’s a necessity. Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and Lopez gives the Lions another sturdy defensive lineman who can step in and contribute. The message from Holmes is clear: Detroit is not going to let depth issues derail their season again.

Shane Zylstra: A Forgotten Piece?

One name to keep an eye on is tight end Shane Zylstra. While he’s not making headlines, he’s another player who could factor into Detroit’s depth plans. He showed flashes in 2022, catching four touchdown passes, before an unfortunate knee injury wiped out his 2023 season. If he can get back to form, he could add another layer to an already dangerous offense.

Building for the Late Rounds

The Lions are entering a different phase of their rebuild—one where expectations are sky-high, and every move is made with January (and February) in mind. The way Holmes and Dan Campbell are structuring this roster is reminiscent of championship-caliber teams. It’s not just about stars; it’s about ensuring that when injuries happen, the drop-off isn’t catastrophic. Depth is everything in the late rounds of a title fight, and the Lions are making sure they have enough in the tank to go the distance.

Trust in Brad Holmes. He’s building this team the right way, and Tuesday’s signings are just another step toward making sure Detroit is ready for a deep postseason run. The goal isn’t just to win games—it’s to be the last team standing.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images General manager Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

