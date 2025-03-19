Greatest Live Album Debate Continues With Big Jim And Screamin Scott

Alive! is the fourth album overall, and the first live album, by American hard rock band Kiss. It was released on September 10, 1975.

What is The Greatest Live Album? There’s nothing like a hallway debate that spills into the studio, especially when it comes to live albums. Jim O’Brien and I have had plenty of these, but this one? This one was personal. The greatest live albums in classic rock—no rankings, no pressure, just pure passion.



Jim kicks it off, leaning into the mic. “Alright, another edition of Rock Talk here on CSX. I’m Jim O’Brien with Screamin’ Scott Randall. Hi buddy. You and I got into a discussion. We got into a discussion in the hallway and I wanted to carry this over here. In no particular order, because I don’t want to get into a hole. Well, you rank this one over that, although we know Live Bullet’s the best. The greatest live albums in classic rock.”

My brain is already running a mile a minute. I did my homework. I brought props. I’m ready. “As my personal ones or just overall?” I ask, just to clarify.

“Yeah, yours. No, no, no, yours,” Jim insists. “Because it’s all subjective. It’s what people like and don’t like. And just because you’re wrong doesn’t mean we shouldn’t share them.”

I laugh. “I just wanted to do my homework correctly. So yeah, and I brought them with me just so I could show you why these are great.” I pull out my first pick, and Jim’s already shaking his head at my level of organization.

“This one, believe it or not, came out in 1989. The band had actually broken up for a while. And then in 1994, they got back together…” I pause for effect. “Dokken. One Live Night.”

Jim raises an eyebrow. “Nice pull.”

This album blew my mind when I first heard it, and I tell Jim all about how they did an acoustic set that somehow still had the power of their plugged-in performances. “They did ‘Tooth and Nail’ acoustic. Can you imagine that?” I say, shaking my head.

Jim fires back with his first pick. “Live at Leeds, 1970. The Who.”

“Ohhh yeah,” I say, nodding. “That was a game changer.”

Jim goes off about how he first heard it playing in a record store and how he bought it purely based on the sound. That’s the magic of live albums—they pull you in, no gimmicks, no polish, just raw, live power.

Then it’s my turn again, and this one is personal. “J. Geils Band. Recorded at Pine Knob. And guess what?” I smirk. “I’m on it.”

Jim groans, throwing up his hands. “No. I’m done. I’m out. You brought props and you’re on a live album. Screw you, Randall.”

I laugh and tell him the story. “During the lead-up to ‘Love Stinks,’ Peter Wolf was talking about Adam and Eve getting the munchies. And I don’t know why, but I just let out a whistle. And guess what? You can hear me, clear as day, on the album.”

Jim begrudgingly admits that’s pretty cool before launching into his next pick: Bruce Springsteen’s Live 1975-85 box set. “It covers a whole decade of Springsteen live. And the version of ‘Thunder Road’ on there? Perfection.”

We keep bouncing back and forth, covering everything from Bob Seger’s Nine Tonight—which I had the privilege of seeing live—to Live Bullet, which Jim rightly calls one of the greatest live albums of all time.

Then, Jim says something that stops me cold. “If you could go back in time and witness any live concert in history, what would it be?”

I don’t even hesitate. “Red Rocks. Any show. Just to stand in that natural amphitheater and take it in.”

Jim nods. “That’s a solid pick. You know what I want? To be in the crowd, standing next to The Beatles when Jimi Hendrix opens a set with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

I lean back. “Wow. Can you imagine the look on Paul and John’s faces?”

We wrap up with a few honorable mentions—Elton John’s 11-17-70, Rush’s Exit… Stage Left, and of course, Kiss’ Alive!.

Jim grins as he eyes my stack of vinyl. “Alright, so since you brought all that in, that means it stays here, right?”

I laugh. “If you want to borrow them, sure.”

“It’s my new feature—Hey Screamin’, Find This!” Jim jokes as we sign off.

That’s the magic of rock and roll. The debate, the passion, the stories that come with these albums. And that’s why live albums will always be the heartbeat of rock

