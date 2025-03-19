MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter to Give Keynote Address at University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement

Derek Jeter is seen on the field during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will be the keynote speaker at the University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 3.

As one of the most celebrated shortstops in baseball history, the former New York Yankee, now an entrepreneur and philanthropist, is one of four people recommended to receive honorary degrees at the commencement on Ann Arbor’s campus. According to a university news release, Jeter is being recommended for an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

An MLive report noted that Jeter, who grew up in Michigan, enrolled at the University of Michigan in 1992 before he was drafted by the New York Yankees later that year. Jeter went on to become a 14-time All-Star player and helped the Yankees win five World Series championships.

The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents will approve the degree recipients during its Thursday, March 20, meeting at University Hall, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Along with Jeter, the following individuals are being recommended to receive honorary degrees at commencement:

Jeffrey Cappo, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, for Doctor of Laws

France Córdova, an academic leader and acclaimed astrophysicist, for Doctor of Science

Victor Dzau, a distinguished physician and medical researcher, for Doctor of Science