Roseville Historic Church Will Be Torn Down To Make Way For Gas Station

Sacred Heart’s roots stretch back to 1861.

The Roseville Historic Church known as Sacred Heart Church will be torn down for progress to make way for a New popular gas station called, “Sheetz.”

Sheetz will be located on Gratiot Avenue between Martin and Utica roads in what the City calls the Utica Junction.

Replacing the Catholic Community of Sacred Heart church and the very popular, Apple Annie’s Kitchen & Bakery. The site plan for the project was approved at a Feb. 3 Roseville Planning Commission meeting.

Sheetz Are Popping Up All Over Michigan

Sheetz is planning to build a store at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road, and are excited to be joining the Roseville community,” “The Sacred Heart building located at this site has been abandoned for several years, and other plans to make it a storage unit building attempts have failed. Sheetz is working with local officials to help the community grow and, create jobs, and bring new opportunities to Roseville.

How Long Has The Church Been Empty?

WCSX Scott Randall A Special part of Roseville for many years

The church has been vacant since 2017. In 2023, a storage unit facility, dubbed Myspace Roseville through MySpace Self Storage, was planned to take over the church, the Christian Financial Credit Union and a vacant lot in the area. The plans intended to use the existing structures.

Many Roseville residents were hopeful the church could have been repurposed for something for the community to make the City of Roseville shine, not another gas station. Mark Evens of Roseville said, “We have enough places for Pot stores, car washes and storage units. We need something nice for the City to be proud of.”

Sacred Hearts Roseville Roots Go Way Back

WCSX Scott Randall Sacred Heart Church

Sacred Heart’s roots stretch back to 1861. Daniel and Margaret Corby donated the 3 acres of land the church was built on, according to Roseville Historical Society member David Bommarito. Originally, the church was a wooden structure on the property. Gratiot Avenue widened in 1928, which necessitated changes. Only the basement was completed before the Great Depression hit. During this time, services were held in the basement. The new building finally had a groundbreaking in 1949 and its cornerstone was laid the following year.

The City Of Fraser Put A Pause To Sheetz

Will Spurrier Located at the corner of 14 mile and Utica road is The First State Bank of Fraser. Building is currently vacant and up for sale.

Sheetz location in Fraser was approved in the face of substantial public pushback. The location will replace the former State Bank of Fraser building at the intersection of 14 Mile and Utica roads. While the Fraser Planning Commission denied the Sheetz location, the Fraser City Council approved a conditional rezoning of the property at an Oct. 30, 2024. The council voted 5-2 to approve the development.

Sheetz has also faced opposition in Eastpointe and Warren in 2024, Madison Heights City Council blocked the business from coming to the city last year.

Wrecking Ball Or Will Someone Save This Piece Of Roseville History?

Time moves on will will wait and see what happens next in the City of Roseville. Just seems sad that the beautiful building and all it’s art will be destroyed all for some $3 dollar gas. Something just doesn’t seem fair in the world.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.