Roseville Historic Church Will Be Torn Down To Make Way For Gas Station

Sacred Heart’s roots stretch back to 1861.

The Roseville Historic Church known as Sacred Heart Church will be torn down for progress to make way for a New popular gas station called, “Sheetz.”

Sheetz will be located on Gratiot Avenue between Martin and Utica roads in what the City calls the Utica Junction.

Replacing the Catholic Community of Sacred Heart church and the very popular, Apple Annie’s Kitchen & Bakery. The site plan for the project was approved at a Feb. 3 Roseville Planning Commission meeting.

Sheetz Are Popping Up All Over Michigan

Sheetz is planning to build a store at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road, and are excited to be joining the Roseville community,” “The Sacred Heart building located at this site has been abandoned for several years, and other plans to make it a storage unit building attempts have failed. Sheetz is working with local officials to help the community grow and, create jobs, and bring new opportunities to Roseville.

How Long Has The Church Been Empty?

Sacred Heart Church in Roseville Plaque
WCSX Scott Randall
A Special part of Roseville for many years

The church has been vacant since 2017. In 2023, a storage unit facility, dubbed Myspace Roseville through MySpace Self Storage, was planned to take over the church, the Christian Financial Credit Union and a vacant lot in the area. The plans intended to use the existing structures.

Many Roseville residents were hopeful the church could have been repurposed for something for the community to make the City of Roseville shine, not another gas station. Mark Evens of Roseville said, “We have enough places for Pot stores, car washes and storage units. We need something nice for the City to be proud of.”

Sacred Hearts Roseville Roots Go Way Back

Sacred Heart Church Roseville Historic Church
WCSX Scott Randall
Sacred Heart Church

Sacred Heart’s roots stretch back to 1861. Daniel and Margaret Corby donated the 3 acres of land the church was built on, according to Roseville Historical Society member David Bommarito. Originally, the church was a wooden structure on the property. Gratiot Avenue widened in 1928, which necessitated changes. Only the basement was completed before the Great Depression hit. During this time, services were held in the basement. The new building finally had a groundbreaking in 1949 and its cornerstone was laid the following year.

The City Of Fraser Put A Pause To Sheetz

Will Spurrier
Located at the corner of 14 mile and Utica road is The First State Bank of Fraser. Building is currently vacant and up for sale.

Sheetz location in Fraser was approved in the face of substantial public pushback. The location will replace the former State Bank of Fraser building at the intersection of 14 Mile and Utica roads. While the Fraser Planning Commission denied the Sheetz location, the Fraser City Council approved a conditional rezoning of the property at an Oct. 30, 2024. The council voted 5-2 to approve the development.

Sheetz has also faced opposition in Eastpointe and Warren in 2024, Madison Heights City Council blocked the business from coming to the city last year.

Wrecking Ball Or Will Someone Save This Piece Of Roseville History?

Time moves on will will wait and see what happens next in the City of Roseville. Just seems sad that the beautiful building and all it’s art will be destroyed all for some $3 dollar gas. Something just doesn’t seem fair in the world.

Creative Adult Easter Basket Inspiration

Some Easter activities like egg hunts and egg-and-spoon races may make you feel a bit old. Many us really feel this in our knees and lower back! But there’s one thing everyone can participate in around Easter, which is Easter baskets. Those baskets full of treats aren’t just for the kids. Adults can easily get in on the fun by exchanging some of the best gifts.

No, you didn’t outgrow sweet treats and presents.

Finding little or big trinkets for an adult Easter basket is not challenging at all. You just have to tap into the hobbies and interests of the person you’re gifting the basket to, whether it’s beauty finds or fun tech gadgets.

Many people took to Reddit to share what they have gifted a friend or loved one in an Easter basket. One person said they put beef jerky chips, candy, a variety of mini sauce bottles, and mini liquor in their husband’s basket. Another person said, “Small potted plants, lotion, soap, gum, liquor, pens, socks, jerky, sunglasses, earbuds, nail clippers.”

If you’re preparing a basket for someone who loves all things social media, there are plenty of DIY videos floating around platforms like TikTok and Instagram. There’s a page from a TikTok user, The Creative Chick, who shared a simple DIY last year. Her basket included wine, Easter-themed candy, chips, and a fun tumbler cup.

When it comes to filling an adult Easter basket, you don’t necessarily have to break the bank either. Some people opt for inexpensive items from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, formally the Target Dollar Spot. It’s the section of Target located near the front of your local store right as you walk in. Of course, there are options like Five Below, the dollar store, or online via Amazon. You’re pretty much covered on shopping options whether you’re looking for big or small items for your basket.

  • Self-Care

    Self-care never goes out of style. Take your adult Easter basket to the next level with aromatherapy candles or essential oils. You can even take a bath time approach with items like bath bombs, body wash, bath salt, and lotion. Skincare items can also work for your basket with items like face masks, serums, and oils. Something different to gift could be a journal or notebook for writing or drawing. Even nail polish or make-up can work in this case.
    Different cosmetic bottles and container on color background, top view.

    Lilit Amirkhanian/ Getty Images

  • Cleaning Supplies

    Who needs chocolate bunnies when you can have a basket full of disinfecting wipes, sponges, and the holy grail—magic erasers? Let’s be real—adults don’t want more junk; they want something they’ll actually use (and preferably didn’t have to buy themselves). This Easter basket isn’t about cavities and sugar crashes; it’s about sparkling countertops and that fresh lemon scent of accomplishment. Tucked between the microfiber cloths, there might even be a little treat—because let’s be honest, scrubbing the stove deserves at least one piece of chocolate!

    Brushes, bottles with cleaning liquids, sponges, rag and yellow rubber gloves on white background. Cleaning supplies in the yellow bucket on the wooden floor. Cleaning company service advertisement

    Oleksandr Sytnyk/ Getty Images

  • Boozy Drinks Or Nonalcoholic Sips

    A nice bottle of wine, a couple of cans of beer, or a hard seltzer can work for an adult Easter basket. It also gives it more of that “adult” basket feel. There are plenty of non-alcoholic options too for your sober friends. Another option would be to add specialty sodas like Jones to your basket. You can even do what I did for my wedding and customize your bottle, to give it more “oomph.” If you’re thinking, you want to gift something that’s caffeinated opt for tea or coffee.

    @itskaylamo

    Wedding DIY fun 💍

    ♬ original sound - Kay Mo

     

  • Food

    Of course, Easter baskets are always full of treats. You can go the traditional route with Cadbury Creme Eggs and chocolate Easter bunnies or specialty items like beef jerky or limited-edition chips. Just gather up some of the giftee’s favorite foods or even sauces or spices to add to their basket. Things like bubblegum, mints, popcorn, or mixed nuts can work for your basket too.

    Easter candy table scene. Overhead view over a white wood background. Chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and a variety of sweets.

    jenifoto/ Getty Images

  • Phone Accessories

    Phone accessories are great for the TikTok King or Queen in your life. If your special person receiving the gift is into getting the perfect lighting in their photos or giving their followers a play-play on their day-to-day this is an option for your basket. Think, of selfie clips that attach to a phone, mini ring lights, and mini tripods for maximum stability. If you want something that quick and simple there are always pop sockets and phone cases. Just make sure you know what kind of phone the person have before purchasing.

    Teenage girl filming video of herself on mobile phone

    grinvalds/ Getty Imaeges

  • Cups, Tumblers, And Mugs

    Tumblers, cups, and coffee mugs are a safe bet for your adult Easter basket. It’s something cute and simple you can add to your gift.  I’m not saying break the bank for a Stanley Tumbler. Unless you’re cool with dropping $45 for the cup allegedly causing fights in stores. You can even splurge a little on tumbler accessories.

    Coffee Cups with Happy and Sad Emoticons - Conceptual Image for Business Team Coffee Break with Copy Space

    stevanovicigor/ Getty Images

  • Jewelry

    Jewelry can really make a person’s personality pop. Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from to add to your basket, from rose gold earrings to glitzy rings. You can also get creative with your jewelry find and hunt down Easter-themed jewelry. For example, bunny earrings, or maybe even an egg necklace.

    Different elegant bijouterie on color background, flat lay

    Liudmila Chernetska/ Getty Images

  • Comfy And Plush Items

    If you’re creating a basket for a person who enjoys lazy days and overall comfort, items like socks, slippers, robes, throw blankets, and pajamas are perfect. These kinds of items are great for people who love an excuse to stay inside and cozy up. It will have them saying things like “Sorry, can’t go out today, I have to test out my new slippers.” And they’re small enough to fit in your DIY basket.

    Flat lay composition with house slippers, sleeping mask and robe on light background

    Liudmila Chernetska/ Getty Images

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

