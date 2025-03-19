Tigers Legend Kirk Gibson to Step Down from Broadcasting Ahead of 2025 Season

Former MLB player Kirk Gibson throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Detroit Tigers star Kirk Gibson is stepping down from the broadcasting booth ahead of the 2025 season. The Tigers made the announcement on Monday, March 17.

Gibson has served as a member of the Tigers’ broadcasting team for 15 years, most recently since 2015. Before that, he was a television commentator from 1998 to 2002.

“Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong. Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit’s loyal baseball fans,” Gibson said in a statement shared with WXYZ-TV. “This transition isn’t about me slowing down. It’s about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson’s.”

Gibson, 67, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. He later founded a nonprofit organization focused on identifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease.

According to a Detroit News report, Gibson said he expects to open the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness, on Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills, at some point later this year. The center, which will focus on movement and cognitive therapy, will be free for patients with Parkinson’s, as well as families and caretakers. When it opens, the center will offer 70 hours of weekly programming, with a capacity to serve more than 60,000 visitors per year.

“Developing this center is a huge endeavor that will be the first of its kind in Michigan, providing those impacted by Parkinson’s with access to a range of activity-based programs, completely free of charge,” Gibson said in the statement.

The Tigers also announced that Gibson would continue to serve as an adviser to the team’s front office and president, Scott Harris.