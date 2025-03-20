Billy Corgan Welcomes Third Child with Chloé Mendel

Congratulations are in order for Billy Corgan and his wife, Chloé Mendel, who gave birth to their third child on March 18.

Per People, daughter Juno Corgan was born weighing 9.9 lbs and measuring 22 inches. The couple opted for an at-home birth in their Highland Park, Ill. residence.



Corgan told the outlet, “My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto. We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth.”



The Smashing Pumpkins frontman noted their two children — Augustus (9) and Philomena (6) — “are absolutely thrilled” about the new baby and “can’t wait till she’s old enough to play.”

Corgan and Mendel have been together since 2012 and were married in September 2023.

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Chloé Mendel: 'Happy, Healthy and Nursing with Gusto' (Exclusive) https://t.co/W8pVKQAyZu — People (@people) March 19, 2025

Corgan will get to have some quality time with his newborn daughter for a few months before he hits the road again with the Smashing Pumpkins. The band is heading out on tour in Europe this summer beginning on July 27 in Bulgaria. A complete list of their upcoming tour dates can be found at SmashingPumpkins.com/Tour.

