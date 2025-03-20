Detroit Lions Remain Among Top 10 in Power Rankings After First Week of NFL Free Agency

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Following the first week of NFL free agency, the Detroit Lions have maintained their solid position in the Top 10 power rankings, which are compiled by several sources, including NFL.com, The Sporting News, and the Pro Football & Sports Network.

NFL.com

Power ranking: Fifth

Lead draft writer Eric Edholm commented that the Lions’ first moves during the offseason have been trying to shore up its defense.

“I expect that to be the main focus over the next few months, with a young pass rusher likely the next order of business in the draft,” he said. “After that, they might want to add depth at receiver and on the offensive line. The reality is that the Lions have the core of their team in place; very few starting jobs are up for grabs. They’ll be considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl, and rightfully so.”

Pro Football Focus

Power ranking: Third

Writing for Pro Football Focus, Mason Cameron explained that the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has presented a significant transition element for the Lions. However, by keeping the core of the team’s roster intact, the Lions should help ease the transition for new hires.

“The return of Aidan Hutchinson (94.9 PFF grade)… [he was] the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before his injury in Week 6.”

Pro Football & Sports Network

Power ranking: Second

In its analysis of the Detroit Lions, Pro Football & Sports Network (PFSN) noted that the Lions have posted the best PFSN Offense+ grade of the 2024 season.

This season, “Detroit is bringing back all key pieces from last season’s high-powered offense. Defensively, the additions of D.J. Reed and Roy Lopez will help, but the most significant boost will come from the return of Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6.”

The Sporting News

Power ranking: Sixth

Writing for The Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer said, “The Lions have made a few moves to maintain what they had going defensively and didn’t really need to tweak much offensively, but it will remain a challenge to make up for losing both ace coordinators to head coaching jobs.”