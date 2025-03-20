Detroit Police Tow Cars That May Be Unintentionally Blocking Bike Lane Near LCA

white bicycle sign on cycling path.

Detroit Police are towing vehicles that may be unintentionally parking in a bike lane along Detroit Street near downtown Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena (LCA).

In a video posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, tow trucks can be seen removing approximately a dozen vehicles from the bike lane on Ledyard Street between Cass and Second avenues.

They are towing every vehicle on Ledyard. pic.twitter.com/jmUhMrZxmC — Michael Stepniak (@Det_ideafactory) March 13, 2025

Residents in the area explained to the Patch of Detroit that they witnessed several people returning from a Detroit Red Wings game to the street where they parked their vehicles, only to find that their cars had been towed.

The bike lane along Ledyard Street features solid white pavement marking lines, but only one bike icon and one bike lane sign exist in that spot. If one vehicle parks and blocks the markings and signs, drivers are less likely to be able to recognize the area as a bike lane. The Patch observed that the paint on the bike lane markings is not recent and is starting to fade.

Residents also reported that people had been parking along the street without getting towed since LCA opened. Only recently has the city begun enforcing the parking restriction.

The Patch contacted a police spokesperson on Thursday, March 13, seeking clarification.