Eminem’s Stolen Tracks: Ex-Employee Charged in Unreleased Music Leak

A former sound engineer for Eminem is in serious trouble after allegedly swiping and selling the rapper’s unreleased music.

Federal prosecutors have charged Joseph Strange with copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods. Authorities say he sold Eminem’s music to buyers who leaked more than 25 songs online in January.

Eminem’s longtime spokesperson Dennis Dennehy made it clear that the rapper is happy to see justice being served. “Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation which led to the charges against Joe Strange,” he said, as reported by Variety.

Dennehy also emphasized how damaging the leak was, not just for Eminem but for everyone involved in making the music. “The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem’s artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem’s art and will stop at nothing to do so.”

According to the FBI, Strange worked at a Michigan recording studio from 2007 to 2021 and had access to unreleased music. When tracks started surfacing online, studio employees quickly alerted the FBI. The investigation revealed that Strange sold music to several buyers, including one known as Doja Rat, who allegedly paid $50,000 for songs. Strange even claimed to have over 300 songs and handwritten lyric sheets.

The FBI raided Strange’s home in January, finding hard drives filled with Eminem’s unreleased tracks. Financial records also linked Strange to payments for the stolen music.

U.S. Attorney Julie Beck stressed the importance of protecting artists’ work: “Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others.”

FBI agent Cheyvoryea Gibson echoed that sentiment, stating, “This investigation underscores the FBI’s commitment to safeguarding artists’ intellectual property from exploitation by individuals seeking to profit illegally.”

According to the complaint document, if convicted, Strange could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for copyright infringement. His second charge—interstate transportation of stolen goods—carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

