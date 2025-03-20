Green Day Looking For Extras For Their New Movie

Green Day has put the call out for extras for their upcoming movie New Years Rev.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band shared a casting call across their social media channels. The casting call states, “We’re making a movie… but more on that later! Right now, we need some extras. Live in LA? Over 18? Free on March 25th?”

The post continues, “Come hang with us at The Palladium and be part of a New Year’s Eve concert scene for New Years Rev (said movie)! We’ll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times (and maybe a few others). Movies take time, so plan to stay for 10-11 hours. But don’t worry, we’ve got sandwiches and drinks covered.”

For those interested in being an extra, complete details can be found at Universe.com.

We’re making a movie... but more on that later!

Right now, we need some extras. Live in LA? Over 18? Free on March 25th?



Come hang with us at The Palladium and be part of a New Year’s Eve concert scene for New Years Rev (said movie)! We’ll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times… pic.twitter.com/8xfl5CTfPV — Green Day (@GreenDay) March 19, 2025

What We Know About The Green Day Movie

News first broke about the Green Day movie, New Years Rev, in February. The film is about three young musicians who go on a road trip in their van to Los Angeles, where they believe they’re opening for Green Day during a New Year’s Eve gig.

New Years Rev, which is being produced by Live Nation Productions, is based on Green Day’s early years traveling from gig to gig together in a van.



Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement, “Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”



The three young musicians in the film will be portrayed by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust. Other actors confirmed for the film include The Office alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Keen Ruffalo.



New Years Rev is currently in production, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights