Guns N’ Roses Name Isaac Carpenter as New Drummer

Guns N’ Roses has named Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer.

The band unveiled the news via their social media channels with the brief message of, “Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses.”

Carpenter has an impressive resume beginning with founding Loudermilk in 1995. Since then, he’s played for Awolnation, Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Adam Lambert, A Perfect Circle, and more.

Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N' Roses pic.twitter.com/KTtWckGfKo — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 20, 2025

If comment sections are to be believed, it seems as though the GN’R faithful were hoping for a different drummer, particularly either former GN’R drummer Steven Adler or Matt Sorum. One fan wrote in the Instagram comments, “Who TF is this and why he’s not Steven or Matt?” Another fan wrote, “Nothing against the new guy, but were Steven and Matt not available? (Or asked?) ugh.” Over on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Where’s Steve Adler?” Another fan commented, “Matt Sorum should be back, wasted opportunity.”



The announcement of Carpenter as the new drummer comes one day after Guns N’ Roses announced that longtime drummer Frank Ferrer was no longer in the band.



GN’R made the announcement via their social media channels in a statement titled “Guns N’ Roses Announce the Amicable Exit of Frank Ferrer.”



GN’R’s full statement reads as follows:



“The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.



Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.”

Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years pic.twitter.com/Ql1SDrW1sb — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 19, 2025

