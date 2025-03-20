A Survey Of Marijuana users found 53% Are Driving High

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A new survey of Marijuana users found 53% consumed marijuana an hour or less before driving.

A study of young adults aged 18 to 30 finds that half of those who use cannabis (51%) report driving within 3 h of use. More frequent use and use among peers are associated with a greater risk of driving after cannabis use.

Flying High Again On Michigan Roads

Yuwadee Singthong/ Getty Images Yuwadee Singthong/ Getty Images

Marijuana impairs a driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle by delaying body movement and changes in perception. It is the third-most common substance that Americans use. Michigan has one of the highest consumption rates.

Concerns Around The Use Of Pot While Operating A Motor Vehicle

AAA did a recent study that looked at the behavior of cannabis users, including that more than half of those surveyed used weed an hour or less before driving. 44% said they consume it multiple times a day.

Nearly 47% believe they drive the same under the influence, while 34% believe it makes them drive better.

Almost 85% said they drive the same day they consume cannabis, while 53% do so an hour or less before driving.

No study was done to measure fast food consumption while marijuana was in use.

How Does Michigan Stack Up To Other States?

rarrarorro/ Getty Images Rarrarorro/ Getty Images

38 states that allow some form of legal consumption of weed, including 24 states that allow recreational use. Michigan has emerged as one of the largest in the country for purchasing weed. That has led to hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

What Is Michigan Doing To Curb Drug Use While Driving?

Michigan has a zero-tolerance law. Zero tolerance means that it is illegal to drive while any amount of marijuana is present in an individual’s system. Individuals using marijuana for medical purposes may be exempt from that specific zero-tolerance rule.

How Did Michigan Dispensaries Do In 2024?

Michigan’s dispensaries sold $3.29 billion in combined adult-use and medical cannabis in 2024, representing a 7.6% increase from the previous year. Since the December 2019 launch, Michigan retailers have sold more than $11.5 billion in adult-use and medical cannabis products.

