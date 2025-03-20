Ozzy Osbourne Pens Touching Tribute to Randy Rhoads on His Death Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne honored the 43rd anniversary of the death of his guitarist Randy Rhoads with a moving tribute on social media.

The Prince of Darkness shared a series of photos of him and Rhoads performing together. He included a caption that began, “Randy Rhoads was quite possibly the best composer & musician that I have ever met in my life. He came into my life like a bolt of lightning and as such he was gone again. I consider myself one of the luckiest men alive to have not only met him, but also, I had the great honor of being able to work with him.”

He concluded, “I will cherish the time I spent with him till the day I die LONG LIVE RANDY RHOADS. LONG LIVE ROCK N ROLL. I LOVE YOU ALL.”

Ozzy also shared photos from Randy’s final performance on March 18, 1982 and a cool GIF of him playing guitar.



The influential guitarist died on March 19, 1982 at the age of 25 in a plane crash. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class as a recipient of the Musical Excellence Award.

Ozzy Osbourne and “Back to the Beginning”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert “Back to the Beginning.” Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.



