Ray LaMontagne Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Trouble’ with Tour, Performance at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, Sept. 20

Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Trouble,” with a special remastered vinyl edition set to release on June 13. LaMontagne will also follow up his special album release with a tour featuring the musician performing all the music from the album in its entirety. The tour will stop at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

Reflecting on the two decades since the album’s release, LaMontagne said, “Twenty years. Two decades. That’s a lot of water under the bridge. Every cell in my body has changed three times over in that time. I have been three times reborn,” he told 313 Presents in an interview. “There are moments in your life when you need to place a marker. Some people think that it is brave, or fearless, to never look back. I don’t believe that. For the simple reason that if you never look back, you will never see how far you have come. This year, I place a signpost: 20 years of ‘Trouble.’”

LaMontagne notes that the remastered vinyl edition of the album allows listeners to hear the subtleties in the vocals and instrumentation that were previously unheard in the original digital album’s release. When it debuted in 2004, “Trouble” charted on the Billboard 200 and was certified RIAA Platinum.

LaMontagine has also enjoyed RIAA Gold certifications for his 2006 work “Till the Sun Turns Black” and his 2008 album “Gossip in the Grain.” He also received two Grammy nominations and won the Best Contemporary Folk Album award for “God Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise.”