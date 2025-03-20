This Day in Rock History: March 20

John Lennon wed Yoko Ono on March 20, 1969, at the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar and remained married until he died in 1980. Both musicians have had a major influence on rock music, and some would say their union changed the course of history for the genre. Read on to get more facts about March 20 and events from this day that helped shape rock music and the artists you love to listen to.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hits and achievements on March 20 influenced the rock music we jam out to today:

Almost six months after her death, Janis Joplin’s version of “Me and Bobby McGee” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The recording was made days before Joplin died and was the second posthumously released No. 1 single in the U.S. 1982: Buckner & Garcia appeared on American Bandstand, performing “Pac-Man Fever,” the only novelty track to crack the Billboard Top 100 chart that year. The song was inspired by the widely popular video game.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones from March 20 that significantly affected rock music include:

Alice Cooper married Sheryl Goddard. The couple met when she was a dancer on his Welcome to My Nightmare tour and remain married to this day. 1997: Yanni, a Greek musician known for his new age sound that blends soft rock, classical, and world music, became the first Western artist to perform at the Taj Mahal in India. The artist wrote two songs specifically for the concert: “Deliverance” and “Love is All.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may recall these recordings and performances from March 20:

Elvis Presley recorded several songs at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee. It was his first session since being discharged from the U.S. Army. “Stuck on You” and “Soldier Boy” were among the tracks recorded. 1977: English rock band T. Rex played their last show at The Locarno in Portsmouth, England. When the band’s lead singer, Marc Bolan, was killed in a car accident in September 1977, the influential group disbanded.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From tough times to good ones, rock music had to go through these industry changes and challenges to come out on top:

Dick Clark announced he would no longer host American Bandstand, a show he had hosted since it first aired in 1956 when it was called Bandstand. The show helped introduce new bands and dance moves to a generation of young people. 1991: Making one of the most lucrative deals in recording history, Michael Jackson signed a contract with Sony worth $1 billion. It guaranteed Jackson $5 million for each record, 25% royalties from retail sales, and a chance to be in movies.

While you’re rocking out to your favorite tunes, think about how March 20 has played a part in transforming rock music.