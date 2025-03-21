Tickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity Auction

“Back To The Beginning,” the final show from Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, is sold out. However, there is a pair of tickets available for auction benefitting a good cause. The catch? You better have deep pockets.

This pair of tickets is up for bid at UK.Givergy.com, and the auction is open until March 26. Donated by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, the sale of these tickets will benefit Acorns Children’s Hospice.

As of publishing, the highest bid is currently £16,700, which is equal to about $21,600 USD. Of course, if you have that kind of money to drop on some epic concert tickets, go for it! Plus, you’ll be supporting a noble charity.

Black Sabbath Goes “Back to the Beginning”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert “Back to the Beginning.” Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights