Michigan Renaissance Festival Missing From Best-Of Tally

Renaissance fairs and festivals are celebrated all over Michigan, the United States and world, really, and for good reason. Going to a Renaissance festival is just plain fun. The events offer a great chance to wear your favorite period costumes, take part in interactive events and pretend you’re living in a totally different era. Now, one Michigan renaissance festival has been left off a new tally of the best renaissance fairs in the country, and it’s a head-scratcher, because it’s such a beloved event.

Best Renaissance Fairs and Festivals in America

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best renaissance festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. Of these fests, they note, “Renaissance fairs and festivals across the United States offer unique and immersive experiences that transport visitors back to the enchanting days of knights, jousting, and lively marketplaces.” The 10 fairs they highlight “provide a delightful blend of historical reenactments, entertaining performances, and an array of artisanal crafts and delicious food.”

Unfortunately, no Michigan event made the cut. Coming in at No. 1 was the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Annapolis, Maryland, with USA Today raving about this festival offering “Ren-faire revelry like archery, courtesan shows, and jousting, as well as costume rentals for guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the experience.”

Of course, they should have included the Michigan Renaissance Festival, located at 12600 Dixie Highway in Holly. This year’s festival kicks off on Aug. 16 and offers daily events, contests, dragons, magic and more. It’s a famed and beloved local event.

So, how did renaissance festivals and fairs get started? According to Smithsonian Magazine, “The first of these festivals debuted in the early 1960s, serving as a prime example of the United States’ burgeoning counterculture.” They add, “United by their raucous entertainment, elaborate costumes and setting in the distant past, these outdoor events boast a surprising backstory.”

If you’re wondering about the very first renaissance fair or festival, “The first Renaissance Fair is widely credited to have been the “Renaissance Pleasure Faire” in California, USA, in 1963,” notes Whidbey Ren Faire. ” Originating in the 20th century, these fairs have grown into vibrant events that bring the spirit of the Renaissance era to life,” they add.

