$1M Revitalization Aims to Uplift Detroit’s Historic Chinatown

Railroad tracks in the Lincoln Park area of Detroit leads towards an office building in the Midtown area.

Detroit’s historic Chinatown, located in a once vibrant segment of Midtown Detroit between Peterboro Street and Cass Avenue, is set to benefit from a $1 million upgrade. The upgrade aims to revitalize the area and elevate the community’s cultural identity.

On Monday evening, March 10, dozens of people attended a community meeting hosted by Midtown Detroit to gather feedback about architectural designs and features that the public wants to see in a revitalized Chinatown.

The community response encouraged Melaine Markowicz, executive director of Midtown Detroit.

“Not only is there a lot of momentum and enthusiasm for this project, it really means something to people,” Markowicz said in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit.

Sen. Stephanie Chang, who helped secure the funding for Chinatown’s revitalization, said she is excited to witness Detroit’s support for Chinatown. “I hope it’ll also be a catalyst for positive growth for the neighborhood,” Chang said.

As a follow-up to Monday’s meeting, the Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is planning a celebration on July 26 from noon to 8 p.m. to give people another opportunity to share their thoughts about future revitalization plans for Chinatown. More details about this event will be announced at a later date.