Al Avilla Describes Tumultuous Time as Tigers General Manager

Al Avila laughs during a news conference at Comerica Park after he was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager on August 4, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. Avila replaces Dave Dombrowski who was the Tigers' general manager since 2002.

Tony Paul led the Tigers’ front office for more than two decades, including a long run as general manager from 2015 to 2022.

Avila was a major part of the Tigers’ success from 2006 to 2014, including two World Series appearances (2006 and 2012).

Things began getting even more unpredictable after Avila took over for Dave Dombrowski. During that time, the Tigers went into rebuild mode and never enjoyed a winning record before Avila was fired in August 2022 as the Tigers were mired in last place in the American League Central.

During his interview on the Tigers Today podcast, excerpted by The Detroit News, Avila acknowledged that he would have started the team’s rebuilding process sooner while recognizing the risks associated with signing catcher Pudge Rodriguez.

Avila also said that the six-year, $140 million contract for Javier Báez has not met expectations, and he discussed the difficult decisions to trade star players like Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez. He noted the times he received criticism and was “attacked” during his time in the role, turning down an offer to resign instead of being fired.

Throughout his tenure as general manager, Avila had 21 players drafted, traded, or signed. He complimented Tigers manager A.J. Hinch for effectively leading a young Tigers team.

At the end of the podcast, Avila said he’d like to return to baseball and wished he had been more patience during the team’s rebuilding.