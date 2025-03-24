Detroit Nonprofit Marks 25 Years, Helps 40,000 People Get Jobs

Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that helps people get jobs, is celebrating 25 years of service. The organization offers career clothes and styling to job seekers in need.

It was launched by Alison Vaughn, who worked in the airline industry and has transitioned more than 40,000 individuals into the workplace, providing complete professional outfits and coaching on workplace etiquette.

“This is a ministry to me. It’s God-inspired; God showed me the vision to clothe the poor. That is why we have endured so long,” Vaughn said of the organization’s lasting impact.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Jackets for Jobs, operates two sites in Detroit and receives clothing and monetary donations to carry out its mission. “Not only is it challenging, but it is very rewarding because you really do impact a person’s life and the community as a whole,” notes Vaughn, who was awarded the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) Region 2 Employee of the Year award for her work.

In addition to providing those professional outfits, Jackets for Jobs gets personal — teaching men how to dress and tie ties and assisting women who are unsure what is appropriate for the workplace. They also help job seekers develop career skills and employment etiquette to prepare them for interviews and workplace expectations.

Jackets for Jobs will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 6 to 10 p.m. March 20, 2025, at Motor City Casino in Detroit, with ‘Clothed in Confidence: 25 Years Strong.’ Former model Cynthia Bailey will be the special guest of the evening, shining a light on the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to empower job seekers.

With a mission based on service, Jackets for Jobs continues to be something for the Detroit community, helping people transition into the workforce.