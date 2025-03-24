Detroit’s Campus Martius Park Nominated for Best Public Square. Here’s How to Vote for It

Campus Martius park and square in Detroit, Michigan USA

Campus Martius Park in Detroit has been nominated for a third consecutive year for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Public Square category.

For the past two years, the park has clinched the No. 1 spot on the list. Public voting is now open to put the park back in the winner’s circle for a third straight year.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), Campus Martius Park attracts more than 4.5 million visitors each year and hosts more than 1,200 events, including the Detroit Tree Lighting around the holidays, Movie Nights in the D, and an outdoor skating rink. The rink was also recognized with a USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award.

In 2024, CHALET 313 opened in Campus Martius Park. The two-story, glass-enclosed lounge offers seating, a bar, and 360-degree views of downtown Detroit.

Campus Martius Park is also the host location for several significant city events throughout the year, including the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the Detroit Jazz Festival, and the Detroit Free Press Marathon. Located in the heart of Detroit’s downtown district, the park was created in 2003 at Detroit’s point of origin. It is where Augustus Woodward laid out the city’s plan in 1805, according to a Local News 4 Detroit report.

“Being voted the No. 1 public square in the country for the past two years is a true honor for Detroit, and we’re excited to continue showcasing the vibrancy of Downtown Detroit,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the DDP, in a media release shared with WXYZ-TV Detroit. “Campus Martius Park is the heartbeat of the city, providing an incredible gathering place for residents and visitors year-round, and we encourage everyone to vote to help us keep this title in Detroit.”