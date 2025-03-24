Eddie Vedder: Hear His Cover of Neil Young’s ‘The Needle and The Damage Done’

Eddie Vedder is part of an all-star lineup of a charity album benefitting The Bridge School, the non-profit founded by Pegi Young, the late ex-wife of Neil Young, that provides educational services to children with severe speech and physical impairments.



The charity album is titled Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young. For his contribution to the album, Vedder recorded a cover of “The Needle and The Damage Done.” The song, which is featured on Young’s classic 1972 album Harvest, was inspired by Danny Whitten, who was Young’s Crazy Horse bandmate who struggled with heroin addiction. Whitten would die months after the release of Harvest.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young comes out on April 25 and is available for pre-sale at Store.KillphonicRights.com. A tracklisting and participating artists can be viewed below.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young – Tracklisting

Brandi Carlile – “Philadelphia” Fiona Apple – “Heart of Gold” Mumford & Sons – “Harvest” Eddie Vedder – “Needle and The Damage Done” Courtney Barnett – “Lotta Love” Stephen Marley – “Old Man” Sharon Van Etten – “Here We Are In The Years” Lumineers – “Sugar Mountain” The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell – “Comes A Time” Steve Earle – “Long May You Run” Rodney Crowell – “Mr. Soul” Chris Pierce – “Southern Man”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights