Farmer’s Almanac Gives Michigan April, May Weather Forecast

After that doozie of a winter much of the United States got, including in Michigan, people are ready for spring. It’s officially spring now, and much of the country is starting to feel like it, while other parts are still feeling like winter.

The Farmer’s Almanac has unveiled its forecasts for April and May, and it gives some indication about what it’s going to feel like for the next few months. So, let’s look at what to expect from Mother Nature as we head into a new season.

Farmer’s Almanac and NOAA Michigan Predictions

So, the famed and longstanding Farmer’s Almanac is here with their spring weather predictions. Note that the 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac “predicts weather conditions over a period of time, such as a seasonal outlook, not for a specific day,” so when predicting weather, they’re looking at the next two months, in general. This isn’t like a typical weather forecast, where someone says, “It’s going to rain on Tuesday.” Also, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the predictions are based on solar science, climatology and meteorology, so they have plenty of research to back up their forecast.

Looking at the U.S. as a whole, two general weather ideas are present in the Farmer’s Almanac’s forecast, and those are warmer temperatures and wetness. Because of a solar cycle, which will hit its 11-year peak this summer, the U.S. is expected to get higher-than-average temperatures throughout April and into May, per the Almanac. “High solar activity levels have historically been linked to warmer temperatures, on average, across Earth, although this relationship has become weaker in recent decades,” they explain in the report.

So, what does this mean for Michigan? Well, the Farmer’s Almanac has Michigan in Region 6, which is the “Lower Lakes,” and they state that, “Temperatures will be warmer than normal overall across Michigan and the surrounding Great Lakes states. Rainfall will be above normal in the east and below normal in the west.” So, we’re looking at warmer weather and normal rainfall.

The first day of spring, when talking about the astronomical spring, was on March 20. But, spring started earlier for meteorologists and weather experts. According to Accuweather, “The spring season associated with the vernal equinox, called astronomical spring, occurs on or around March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere, but meteorologists recognize March 1 as the first day of meteorological spring, which is based on annual temperature cycles and the Gregorian calendar.” Reach out to me with your hopes for spring.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.