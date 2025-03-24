Historic Michigan Inn Reopens After Extensive Renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn, a historic hotel originally built by Henry Ford in 1931, reopened after two years of extensive renovations.

The Dearborn Inn, at 20301 Oakwood Blvd., is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection. The 135-room hotel was entered into the National Register of Historic Places more than 40 years ago and was one of the country’s first airport hotels, built across from what had been the Ford Airport.

Several famous guests have stayed at the Dearborn Inn, including Walt Disney, Orville Wright, Norman Rockwell, Eleanor Roosevelt, and President Ronald Reagan.

“Since 1931, the Dearborn Inn has been a significant piece of Dearborn’s history and an important place for my family and the Ford community,” said Bill Ford in a statement shared with MLive. “But even more important than its past, the Inn is part of Ford’s broader commitment to building for the future.”

Some key design elements preserved during the restoration include the checkerboard Italian marble flooring Henry Ford selected, a green marble fireplace, original Michigan-made furniture, and an antique clock.

The Dearborn Inn sits on 23 acres of land and features a farm-to-table restaurant named after Henry Ford’s wife, Clara’s Table. A cocktail bar, Four Vagabonds, is also housed within the inn. During their stay, guests can browse a collection of artifacts, including letters and vintage menus, displayed from the Ford archives.

This summer, the Dearborn Inn will open five standalone homes with themed guest suites inspired by the residences of literary figures such as Edgar Allan Poe and Walt Whitman. This area of the property will also feature 17,000 square feet of event space.

Accommodations include 19 suites and a grand Presidential Suite. Rates start at $350 per night, and reservations are now available for booking.