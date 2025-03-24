Kronk Gym Returns to the Motor City with New Ownership, Familiar Team

20 Oct 1999: Prince Naseem Hamed trains with Emanuel Stewart at the Kronk Gym before his WBC and WBO Featherweight bout against Cesar Soto in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Kronk Gym is making a comeback in Detroit under new ownership. On Thursday, March 13, the gym announced in a news release that it would have mixed involvement from figures such as Marie Steward and Sylvia Steward-Williams, plus several Kronk original world champions.

The new leadership team includes Detroit natives, boxing enthusiasts, and several longtime Kronk affiliates, including Amer Abdallah, Paul Bhatti, Hilmer Kenty, John Lepak, Mikey Shumaker, Marie Steward, and Sylvia Steward-Williams. Kenty is Kronk’s first world champion.

According to the news release shared with the Detroit Free Press, the revived gym will “continue to develop elite-level talent at both the amateur and professional levels of the sport, just as the original founder, Emanuel Steward, intended.”

The release did not include specifics of the new gym’s location. However, it did say that the revitalized gym will serve as a hub for young and professional fighters, fostering youth mentorship initiatives and training opportunities.

The original Kronk Gym, which supported the careers of legendary boxers such as Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, was torn down in 2017 after a fire destroyed much of the building. According to a Detroit Free Press report from that time, the fire cost Detroit an estimated $240,000.

The recreation center, named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk, was constructed in 1921 and reached its peak of success five decades later when boxing trainer and manager Emanuel Steward directed the center’s boxing programs.

Fifty amateur boxing champions, 30 world champions, and three Olympic gold medal champions can trace their training back to Kronk. Kronk’s roster of fighters includes Mickey Goodwin, Hearns, Kenty, William “Caveman” Lee, Milt and Steve McCrory, Jimmy Paul, and Duane Thomas.

Fans can follow the gym’s developments on its website.