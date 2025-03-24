This Day in Rock History: March 24

On March 24, 1958, 23-year-old Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years and achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5. After his discharge, Elvis quickly resumed his music and film career. This isn’t the only interesting piece of rock history from March 24. Historically, this day saw memorable hits, milestones, performances, and changes, so keep reading to get your daily dose of rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable releases and achievements in rock music from March 24 include:

1977: Fleetwood Mac released the single “Dreams” from their 11th studio album, Rumors. It was the band’s only song to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Fleetwood Mac released the single “Dreams” from their 11th studio album, Rumors. It was the band’s only song to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1990: Sinead O’Conner’s “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” topped the U.K. albums chart. It also reached No. 1 in 13 other countries, including the U.S., where it enjoyed a six-week run.

Cultural Milestones

These March 24 events significantly influenced rock ‘n’ roll:

1992: A class-action lawsuit filed against Milli Vanilli was settled in a Chicago court. The judge ordered cash rebates of up to $3 to anyone who could prove they bought the group’s music before the lip-syncing scandal broke on Nov. 27, 1990.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 24 recordings and performances that affected the rock industry include:

1962: At the Ealing Jazz Club in England, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards made their live performance debut under the name Little Boy Blue & the Blue Boys. Who knew they would go on to form the Rolling Stones?

At the Ealing Jazz Club in England, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards made their live performance debut under the name Little Boy Blue & the Blue Boys. Who knew they would go on to form the Rolling Stones? 1980: The Beach Boys released their 24th studio album, Keepin’ the Summer Alive, the last to feature founding member Dennis Wilson, who drowned in 1983.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Certain events from March 24 helped shape the rock industry:

1991: The Black Crowes, who were headlining for ZZ Top, made their last negative comments against Miller Beer, the tour’s sponsor. The group was publicly dismissed from the tour’s lineup the following day.

The Black Crowes, who were headlining for ZZ Top, made their last negative comments against Miller Beer, the tour’s sponsor. The group was publicly dismissed from the tour’s lineup the following day. 2001: In Macon, Georgia, a stretch of highway was named Duane Allman Boulevard after the Allman Brothers Band’s guitarist. The road is near where the band member died in a motorcycle accident in 1971.

Only time can tell whether an event will have an impact lasting decades or even generations. These March 24 hits, milestones, recordings, and changes in rock music are just a few reasons rock music sounds like it does today.