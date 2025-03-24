Van Halen III The Ruff Diamond Of The VH Catalog?

While certainly not the fault of then new singer Gary Cherone, 'Van Halen III' wasn't well-received my fans or critics.

Van Halen III was quite a different time for the band. No David Lee Roth and no Sammy Hagar.

A Different Kind Of Van Halen Album

Fact that Van Halen III was the longest album at over 65 mins. But is the album a diamond in the ruff. We as Van Halen fans often split over the content and song style. Some over time have seen Eddie Van Halen’s vision of his kind of album done his way.

Frazer Harrison / Gettyimages Alex and Eddie Van Halen formed Van Halen in 1972. Frazer Harrison / Gettyimages

Fans Were Confused On What Was Going On With The Band

While we accepted Dave’s departure and purchased the Hagar albums, both the Roth Fanatics and the Red Heads ( Sammy Fans) flipped when Eddie invited Dave back into the band and then recanted the offer. We even understood the second divorce. But the 1996 almost reunion and the ensuing PR stunts were not ok. The, surprise! Gary Cherone — the lead guy from Extreme was front and center.

Gary Cherone was up against all odds with fans. He provided no obvious counterbalance to Eddie or Alex. He was a gifted singer. I loved Gary but wondered why he would ever leave the band Extreme? Found out later Gary didn’t leave Extreme but it was the guitar player, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme. Rumors of Michael Anthony’s imminent departure only confirmed those suspicions. On the VH III album it is said Michael only was on 3 songs and Eddie played most of the bass parts

Cherone joined the band in late 1996, was in the studio in early 1997, and, in spite of several attempts by the label to send the album back, “Van Halen III” was released in March 1998.

The First Single Then Was Released

“Without You,” was the album’s first single — radio’s introduction to Van Halen with Gary Cherone. It is also six and half minutes. I myself thought hey not too bad. And still got the album to hear the rest of the album and yes, I got tickets to see them at Pine Knob.

The Album Hits The Public And They Still Gave It A Shot

The album reached #4 in the US and went Gold status, but was a disappointment for the band, whose previous four albums had all been chart-topping, multi-platinum sellers, though the lead single “Without You” performed well on radio. Critical and fan reaction was also largely negative, with criticism directed at its songwriting, production, band performances and length. The lukewarm reception prematurely halted work on a follow-up album with Cherone, who departed soon after. Van Halen III was the band’s last studio album for fourteen years until their 2012 comeback A Different Kind of Truth.

Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme meet up with Sammy Hagar to talk about all things music, including what it was like to be in Van Halen.

My Opinion Of Van Halen III

Sorry but I still love the album myself. To me it is like The White Album was to the Beatles in the sense that the band had some troubles and cracks, but Eddie had the steering wheel and after so many different Van Halen albums we go to hear a different side of Van Halen.

WCSX Scott Randall Eddie Van Halen & Screamin Backstage

Some of my Van Halen fan friends compare VH3 to Kiss when they made the album, ” The Elder.” either way it will and always be a part of Van Halen History. The most part is the respect of Gary Cherone. When I met him one of the nicest genuine guys I have ever met and had the chance to visit with over the years.

Concert Do Over- Screamin Scott

Asked a question to you on social media on my facebook.com/screaminscott page. If you had a chance, to go back in time to go for a second time to see a concert, what concert would you see? I was overwhelmed by the response. So I took a moment to narrow down the best of the best of all the suggestions. Here’s a list of the Top 10 concerts and the people who suggested their favorites.





















Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.