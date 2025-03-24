Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Van Halen III The Ruff Diamond Of The VH Catalog?

Author Screamin' Scott
While certainly not the fault of then new singer Gary Cherone, 'Van Halen III' wasn't well-received my fans or critics.

Van Halen III was quite a different time for the band. No David Lee Roth and no Sammy Hagar.

A Different Kind Of Van Halen Album

Fact that Van Halen III was the longest album at over 65 mins. But is the album a diamond in the ruff. We as Van Halen fans often split over the content and song style. Some over time have seen Eddie Van Halen’s vision of his kind of album done his way.

Frazer Harrison / Gettyimages
Alex and Eddie Van Halen formed Van Halen in 1972. Frazer Harrison / Gettyimages

Fans Were Confused On What Was Going On With The Band

While we accepted Dave’s departure and purchased the Hagar albums, both the Roth Fanatics and the Red Heads ( Sammy Fans) flipped when Eddie invited Dave back into the band and then recanted the offer. We even understood the second divorce. But the 1996 almost reunion and the ensuing PR stunts were not ok. The, surprise! Gary Cherone — the lead guy from Extreme was front and center.

Gary Cherone was up against all odds with fans. He provided no obvious counterbalance to Eddie or Alex. He was a gifted singer. I loved Gary but wondered why he would ever leave the band Extreme? Found out later Gary didn’t leave Extreme but it was the guitar player, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme. Rumors of Michael Anthony’s imminent departure only confirmed those suspicions. On the VH III album it is said Michael only was on 3 songs and Eddie played most of the bass parts

Cherone joined the band in late 1996, was in the studio in early 1997, and, in spite of several attempts by the label to send the album back, “Van Halen III” was released in March 1998.

The First Single Then Was Released

“Without You,” was the album’s first single — radio’s introduction to Van Halen with Gary Cherone. It is also six and half minutes. I myself thought hey not too bad. And still got the album to hear the rest of the album and yes, I got tickets to see them at Pine Knob.

The Album Hits The Public And They Still Gave It A Shot

The album reached #4 in the US and went Gold status, but was a disappointment for the band, whose previous four albums had all been chart-topping, multi-platinum sellers, though the lead single “Without You” performed well on radio. Critical and fan reaction was also largely negative, with criticism directed at its songwriting, production, band performances and length. The lukewarm reception prematurely halted work on a follow-up album with Cherone, who departed soon after. Van Halen III was the band’s last studio album for fourteen years until their 2012 comeback A Different Kind of Truth.

Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme meet up with Sammy Hagar to talk about all things music, including what it was like to be in Van Halen.

My Opinion Of Van Halen III

Sorry but I still love the album myself. To me it is like The White Album was to the Beatles in the sense that the band had some troubles and cracks, but Eddie had the steering wheel and after so many different Van Halen albums we go to hear a different side of Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen guitar god back stage with screamin scott
WCSX Scott Randall
Eddie Van Halen & Screamin Backstage

Some of my Van Halen fan friends compare VH3 to Kiss when they made the album, ” The Elder.” either way it will and always be a part of Van Halen History. The most part is the respect of Gary Cherone. When I met him one of the nicest genuine guys I have ever met and had the chance to visit with over the years.

Concert Do Over- Screamin Scott

Asked a question to you on social media on my facebook.com/screaminscott page. If you had a chance, to go back in time to go for a second time to see a concert, what concert would you see? I was overwhelmed by the response. So I took a moment to narrow down the best of the best of all the suggestions. Here’s a list of the Top 10 concerts and the people who suggested their favorites.

  • Ira Paul 1971 Grand Funk Cobo Arena

    Ira Paul 1971 Grand Funk Cobo Arena Still don’t know why this band is not in the Rock and Roll Hall yet. They have met the requirement for songs, crowd, and overall talent. Still enjoy Mark Farner’s American Band when they are on tour. Mark will be playing McMorran Place Theater in Port Huron, Mi Mar.24, 2023

  • Jeff Moga- Zeppelin at the Silverdome, 1977.

    Jeff Moga- Zeppelin at the Silverdome, 1977.

    Another band that was on my bucket list to see but ran out of time when John Bonham passed away before he played the Silverdome again. Can you imagine seeing them at the Grande Ballroom in 1969?

  • Cherie Lowe- Prince. The Palace.

    https://youtu.be/gzT3iURy2Fc

    Cherie Lowe- Prince. The Palace.

    Prince was so talented it was mind-blowing. The first time I went to a Prince show was his 1999 tour. The guy could play every, and he did play, every instrument throughout the night. Surrounded himself with talent in his band. Still a huge Morris Day fan but love Prince also

  • Tony Salpino III -Kiss tiger stadium June 28, 96

    Tony Salpino III -Kiss tiger stadium June 28, 1996

    Tony! Love to comment on a show I got to see also. Had 6th-row center smack dab in the middle. My girl at the time got claustrophobic and we had to get off the field. Luckily I had press passes for the press box behind homeplate. The stadium shook back and forth and was so over the top. The best KISS show I had ever been to.

  • Gary Bird- Live Aid!! 1985

    Gary Bird- Live Aid!! 1985

    I agree Gary this is one show for the ages. So glad it is on film for all to enjoy for years to come. One of the bands I kick myself for not going to see the live concert. Had many chances to go see them. One of my concerts fails I will never forgive myself.

  • Ross Biondo- David Gilmour 94'. Greatest show I ever saw by a long shot! Pink Floyd

    Ross Biondo- David Gilmour 94′

    One of my favorite guitar players. Makes a Fender guitar speak on its own. Plays with such a feeling.

  • Bobby Lewis -Paul McCartney & Wings... "Wings Over America" tour 1976 Olympia Stadium

    Bobby Lewis -Paul McCartney & Wings… “Wings Over America” tour.

    Never got to see,”WINGS,” in concert but have many DVD’s  of shows. Hope to see Sir Paul a few more times. Last show I got to see was at Little Caesars Arena. I believe he was the first act to play there.

  • Tim Marko- The Who at the Pontiac Silverdome

    Tim Marko- The Who at the Pontiac Silverdome. What a concert. Except Pete did not like the sound inside the Silverdome. Didn’t stop me from going through almost the entire catalog that night.

  • Suzanne Govan Cobo Hall. Jay geils and Mountain we got to meet them in the basement

    Suzanne Govan nothing like a J.Geils concert. Great choice as I have seen them many times in concert and from start to finish. What a party! You are exhausted after a show from cheering encore after encore. Great memories.

  • Don Scarsella- VanHalen July 3, 1981 CoboArena

     Don Scarsella, what a great choice! Wish I could find the Cobo hall footage. I might have it on a bootleg DVD somewhere. But here’s something from that same tour.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

Author Screamin' Scott
