How To Delete Your Data Amid 23andMe Bankruptcy

On March 23, 2025, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while trying to sell genetic data from millions of former customers.

After CEO Anne Wojcicki’s sudden departure, interim CEO Joe Selsavage took over operations. The company filed its bankruptcy paperwork in Missouri’s Eastern District Court.

Stock prices crashed to mere pennies – down dramatically from earlier $300 highs. Money troubles grew as losses reached $26.8 million last quarter, following months of problems.

Potential buyers now have 45 days to make offers on the failing company. Ms. Wojcicki, who tried buying back the company earlier this month, might try again during bankruptcy.

Last fall saw deep cuts – 40% of workers lost their jobs just weeks after the board quit en masse. Despite earning $60.3 million last quarter, up from $44.7 million the year before, losses kept mounting.

“We will maintain our standard practices for managing and protecting people’s data during this process,” the company told CBS News.

Any buyer must stick to strict rules about handling customer information. Right now, the company says it only shares anonymous data with personal details removed.

Before any deals go through, a judge needs to approve the bankruptcy plan. Privacy measures will keep protecting customer data throughout the change.

Rob Bonta, California’s AG, put out a warning about data rights under state law. Users can delete their genetic information and ask for sample destruction through their account settings.

To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe:

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps: Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

