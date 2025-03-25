Black-Owned Roar Brewing Company Opens in Detroit’s Cass Corridor

A new hub for craft brewing in Detroit has opened at 666 Selden St. between Second and Third streets. It is said to be the first Black-owned brewery in Detroit, occupying what used to be Nain Rouge Brewery.

On Sunday, March 23, Roar Brewing Co. held a soft opening at its new Midtown home. A grand opening is being planned for the summer.

According to a news release obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Roar Brewing’s name is a play on Detroit’s association with courageous city pride.

“Detroit is home to the Lions, the Tigers, the Pistons, and the Red Wings — teams that roar with pride. But the roar isn’t just in sports. It’s in the city’s engines, its music, its industry, and its people. We wanted our brewery to be a tribute to that spirit,” Fay said in the release.

Fay, a U.S. Air Force veteran, also co-owns Detroit’s Café Noir and Chole Monroe Galleries on John R St. Fay told the Free Press that he bought what had been Nain Rouge Brewery’s assets, such as its beer equipment. In opening Roar Brewing Co., Fay wanted to make craft beer approachable to all.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everyone, but we want our beer to be accessible and easy to enjoy,” Fay stated.

In addition to its flagship Honey Oat Stout, Roar Brewing’s portfolio includes the Roar Pilsner, Roar Wheat Beer, and Roar Saison.

Fay aims for the new brewery to be a social space for the community, a place where people can come together to enjoy a good time and great brews. Brewery tours, entertainment, live music, and social events, including karaoke and sports watch parties, are all part of the experience. The brewery property includes an outdoor plaza and a 3 1/2-season room.