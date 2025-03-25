County Commissioners Honor Six Women for Their Selfless Service to Community

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners presented Women’s History Month Awards during its March 18 meeting to recognize the often-unheralded accomplishments of women dedicated to making their communities better places. Commissioners made nominations from various Oakland County districts. This year, the following women were honored:

Allyson Bettis

Allyson Bettis, a finance professional and dedicated volunteer in Southfield, was recognized for her extensive municipal finance experience and commitment to community service. Bettis has managed numerous staff and millions of dollars of tax collection for municipalities such as Oak Park and Southfield. She serves on Southfield’s Burgh Pointe Neighborhood Association and contributes to the Literacy Volunteers of America Detroit.

Leslye Harelik-Richie

Leslye Harelik-Richie was acknowledged for her numerous contributions to Oak Park, including her active roles on various boards and committees, including the Oak Park Library Board and Oak Park Historical Society.

Deborah L. Macon

Deborah L. Macon is a long-time volunteer and advocate for youth and women’s issues. The West Bloomfield Township resident was recognized for her education and civic affairs leadership roles. Her experience made her the first Black person elected to the Bloomfield Hills Board of Education and the West Bloomfield Board of Trustees.

Melissa Marsh

Melissa Marsh, city manager of Madison Heights, was celebrated for her public service and leadership, making her only the second woman to hold this position in the city’s history. In her role, Marsh has worked closely with Oakland County Parks to expand recreational opportunities, including converting the former Ambassador Park to the new Red Oaks County Park.

Tanesha Stephens

Tanesha Stephens is a small business owner and youth recreation manager nominated for her impactful work in sports and youth mentorship in Pontiac. Her organization, Quest Athletics, is a national championship program offering recreational and training opportunities for youth in cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, stunts, and jumps.

Bonnie Swope

Bonnie Swope, a community leader and entrepreneur from Clawson, was honored for her artistic contributions and support of local businesses. Her Pop-up Art Studio, which offers art classes, design, screen printing, decals, and embroidery, also serves as a way for Swope to lift civic and nonprofit organizations with her creative talents.

Learn more about these honorees in this Oakland County Times report.