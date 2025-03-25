Detroit Renaissance Center Office Tower Auction Nets $9.2 Million for Highest Bid

Detroit City icon, the Renaissance Building or RenCen

An auction for the 600 Renaissance Center office tower in downtown Detroit concluded on Wednesday, March 19, with a high bid of $9.2 million.

The winning bidder’s identity will be disclosed once the sale of the structure is finalized. The result of the winning bid could open the door to potential redevelopment opportunities for this landmark complex in Detroit, which has historically served as General Motors’ headquarters.

The three-day online auction conducted on the Ten-X platform was listed with a starting bid of $2.75 million.

Friedman Real Estate, a global firm based in Farmington Hills, represented the property, which the company acquired in 2023 as a minority partner alongside F&F Capital Group of California.

In a Detroit News report, Steven Silverman, senior vice president of national investment and brokerage advisory, the auction services company for Friedman Real Estate, said that the initial plan for the property was to lease the building to a single large tenant. According to the auction listing, the 334,000-square-foot building is mostly vacant, with only 11% occupancy.

At the end of 2024, the city requested the building owner to rezone the 600 Renaissance Center Tower from primarily office use to B5 major business district. This rezoning allows the building to serve a range of purposes, including office, residential, retail, hotel, and mixed-use development.