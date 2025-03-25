Farmington Hills to Tackle Deer Overpopulation with New Study Session

Close up of an adult Male White Tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus) Buck with large antlers in a forest in Michigan, USA.

Farmington Hills announced it is engaging with organizations across Southeast Michigan to address the problem of deer overpopulation.

The City of Farmington Hills is one of over 25 communities collaborating on the Southeast Michigan Urban Deer Coalition. Created in 2021 as the Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, the collective involves communities from several counties, including Wayne and Washtenaw, and statewide organizations, including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“To manage the urban deer herd, we must work together to have a lasting impact­,” said Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich in a media statement shared with the Oakland County Times. “We are pleased to be working closely with regional leaders as we lay the groundwork for a future strategy.”

One of the main concerns related to deer overpopulation in an urban community like Farmington Hills is the increase in deer collisions with motor vehicles. In 2023, nearly 58,000 crashes occurred in Michigan, with more than 2,100 in Oakland County, according to the Transportation Improvement Authority. In Farmington Hills, 144 crashes involving deer were reported in 2023, an 18% increase over 2022. Community members have also expressed concerns about the impact of deer on landscaping and the potential exposure to deerborne ticks that can transmit Lyme disease.

On Monday, March 24, Farmington Hills City Council heard a presentation highlighting information and data on urban deer management in Southeast Michigan, potential regional solutions, and best practices. Following this study session, community members who want to share their input with City Council members can attend any City Council meeting on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7:30 p.m. Written comments can also be sent to the City Clerk’s Office by emailing FHClerk@fhgov.com.