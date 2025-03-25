Jack Black, Dave Grohl Collaborate on New Song for ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Jack Black and Dave Grohl have long been buddies. Fortunately for their fans, this friendship has led to various collaborations. Their latest collab is on “I Feel Alive,” a new song featured in the upcoming film A Minecraft Movie.



On the track, Black provides the vocals, while Grohl sits in on drums. “I Feel Alive” also features Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and was produced by Black, Andrew Watt, and Mark Ronson. The fun, jaunty tune can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

A Minecraft Movie stars Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.



Per its logline, “Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”



The latest trailer for A Minecraft Movie can be viewed below. The movie opens in theaters on April 4.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights