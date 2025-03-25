Jersey Jack Pinball Company Teases Harry Potter

Jersey Jack Pinball Company spilled the magic beans recently a a pinball conference in Texas.

The Texas Pinball Festival was held a week ago. It is a giant expo featuring pinball makers and players around the world come to have fun and find out the future of the game of pinball. Which over the years has made an incredible comeback.

Will There Be A Pinball Game With A Harry Potter Theme?

The answer was announced at the Texas Pinball Festival at one of the seminars.

During the company’s Friday seminar, Jack Guarnieri officially confirmed verbally for the first time what we all have known for a while, that Jersey Jack Pinball’s next game is based on Harry Potter. Specifically he said:

“The next Jersey Jack game is Harry Potter. We know that. I would. Or spend dime out of your pocket until you see the game. I wouldn’t spend anything. Nothing. And if I’m wrong, when you see the game you let me know. It’s gonna be spectacular. Of course it’s gonna be, Jersey Jack said that. But it took me 10 years to get the license. Only 10 years and X millions of dollars. We have all the movies. We have all the assets. I can’t wait to see the Internet blow up. If you think Wizard of Oz was something, you’re gonna love the game.”

Jack went on to add that Jersey Jack Pinball Co. has three pinball machines actively in development right now and that they have the licenses locked up for the next three games after that.

What Games Has Jersey Jack Released Over The Years

Jersey Jack Pinball is a company founded in 2011 by Jack Guarnieri, a long-time pinball industry veteran. They have established themselves as the #2 pinball manufacturer in the industry and are known for their innovative use of technology in games such as The Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Guns n’ Roses, Toy Story, Avatar, Elton John, The Godfather, Guns & Roses, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dialed In, The Hobbit and more being developed.

Some of Your Favorite Classic Rock Bands Have a Pinball Game

