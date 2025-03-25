Repairs Dim the Lights on Berkley’s Beloved Marquee

The city of Berkley announced that its downtown marquee will go dark beginning April 1 to repair its beloved marquee. The repairs will involve replacing support beams and completing steel repairs.

“This beloved landmark has been part of our downtown identity for generations,” said Jennifer Finney, interim executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, in comments shared by the Oakland County Times. “These necessary repairs will help preserve the marquee for years to come while ensuring its structural integrity and safety.”

The marquee has been a community landmark since the Berkley Theatre opened on 12 Mile Road in 1941. While it’s come to symbolize downtown Berkley, the marquee is part of the theatre building’s facade and is not owned by the City.

According to the Oakland County Times report, when the theatre closed in 1993, the City agreed to a lease agreement with the building’s owners to use the marquee for community announcements and maintain the structure. Maintenance costs average approximately $15,000 per year.

At its March 17 City Council meeting, officials agreed to renew the marquee’s lease agreement. The shutdown will also allow officials to identify electricity costs associated with the marquee. Previously, Rite Aid covered the expenses as part of the building’s single electric meter system.

The Oakland County Times also noted that the theatre building’s future is in flux, as several possible development opportunities are being considered. While no specific date for the marquee’s relighting has been established, the City has made prospective tenants aware of the marquee’s historical significance.

“Although the final decisions about the marquee’s future will ultimately rest with the property’s owners and tenants, we’ve made it clear how deeply this landmark matters to our community,” said Crystal VanVleck, Berkley City manager. “We remain hopeful about preserving this piece of Berkley’s unique character.”