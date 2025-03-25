Best of “Ruin a Band Name By Removing One Letter”

This RSD exclusive release is a re-issue of an EP that's been out of print since 1983. It's pressed on orange and black vinyl and will have 3,500 copies available for sale.

THE HOTTEST BAND IN THE LAND….ISS!!!! (Kurt Anderson on FB). It’s the little things in life that can really make me giggle. Ruin a band name by removing one letter in definitely one of them. We recently posted this on the WCSX Facebook page and received hundreds of responses. You can check out or join the conversation HERE.

I took Le Zeppelin as my first pick because I think it takes some punch out of their name, but my response was nowhere near one of the funniest in the Ruin a band name by removing one letter conversation. My second pick was “Talking Hads.” That got 100% trumped by Steve Trout as he responded, “Taking Heads.” #winning

Our own Jenny–Jenny from Big Jim’s House got a ton of praise for her response of “Feetwood Mac.” Honestly, I am still laughing at that one. After perusing through the post repeatedly, these are the best of the best from the conversation asking you to ruin a band name by removing one letter.

Some may have you for a minute trying to figure out the band even though it’s just on letter!

The Best of Ruin a Band Name by Removing One Letter

Cheap Rick – Submitted by Derrick

Nine Inch Ails – Submitted by Clio

Lice Cooper – Submitted by Ed (hilarious! Alice loves this!)

Age Against the Machine – multiple submissions

Pubic Enemy – Submitted my Mike… I almost spit out my coffee on that one

Ron Maiden – Submitted by Jamie

Möley Crüe – Submitted by Dean (complete with a gif from Austin Powers)

Alice in Chains got hit a couple of ways: Lice in Chains and Alice in Chins

Lack Sabbath – Multiple submissions

The Rolling Tones – Submitted by Jennifer

Lover By – Submitted by Laura (this one took me a second)

Grand Fuk Railroad – Multiple submissions

The Inks – Submitted by Bones

Pear Jam – Submitted by David

Fleetwood MC – Submitted by

Layer – Multiple submissions

Meat Oaf – Multiple submissions

The Wo and The Ho both getting a great response

C/DC – Multiple submissions… I found this hilarious!

David Owie – multiple submissions

The Eatles – Multiple submissions

So what are your thoughts for how to ruin a band name by removing one letter? Clearly the possibilities are endless and hilarious. Enjoy!

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.