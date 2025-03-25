Best of “Ruin a Band Name By Removing One Letter”
THE HOTTEST BAND IN THE LAND….ISS!!!! (Kurt Anderson on FB). It’s the little things in life that can really make me giggle. Ruin a band name by removing one letter in definitely one of them. We recently posted this on the WCSX Facebook page and received hundreds of responses. You can check out or join the conversation HERE.
I took Le Zeppelin as my first pick because I think it takes some punch out of their name, but my response was nowhere near one of the funniest in the Ruin a band name by removing one letter conversation. My second pick was “Talking Hads.” That got 100% trumped by Steve Trout as he responded, “Taking Heads.” #winning
Our own Jenny–Jenny from Big Jim’s House got a ton of praise for her response of “Feetwood Mac.” Honestly, I am still laughing at that one. After perusing through the post repeatedly, these are the best of the best from the conversation asking you to ruin a band name by removing one letter.
Some may have you for a minute trying to figure out the band even though it’s just on letter!
The Best of Ruin a Band Name by Removing One Letter
- Cheap Rick – Submitted by Derrick
- Nine Inch Ails – Submitted by Clio
- Lice Cooper – Submitted by Ed (hilarious! Alice loves this!)
- Age Against the Machine – multiple submissions
- Pubic Enemy – Submitted my Mike… I almost spit out my coffee on that one
- Ron Maiden – Submitted by Jamie
- Möley Crüe – Submitted by Dean (complete with a gif from Austin Powers)
- Alice in Chains got hit a couple of ways: Lice in Chains and Alice in Chins
- Lack Sabbath – Multiple submissions
- The Rolling Tones – Submitted by Jennifer
- Lover By – Submitted by Laura (this one took me a second)
- Grand Fuk Railroad – Multiple submissions
- The Inks – Submitted by Bones
- Pear Jam – Submitted by David
- Fleetwood MC – Submitted by
- Layer – Multiple submissions
- Meat Oaf – Multiple submissions
- The Wo and The Ho both getting a great response
- C/DC – Multiple submissions… I found this hilarious!
- David Owie – multiple submissions
- The Eatles – Multiple submissions
So what are your thoughts for how to ruin a band name by removing one letter? Clearly the possibilities are endless and hilarious. Enjoy!