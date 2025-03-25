This Day in Sports History: March 25

March 25 has seen some notable moments and stories from sports legends. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some memorable moments in sports that occurred on March 25:

1876: In Wales’ first-ever soccer match, the team lost to Scotland 4-0.

College Basketball Championships

March 25 has featured a few NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship upsets:

1947: The Holy Cross Crusaders beat the Oklahoma Sooners 58-47. It was the Crusaders’ first championship game appearance and title victory.

Sports History

Some of the biggest names in sports made history on March 25:

1958: Sugar Ray Robinson was the first boxing champ to win a world title five times in the same weight class.

Looking back at these March 25 milestones, the common themes highlight several groundbreaking moments across various sports, as well as legendary basketball figures contributing to UCLA’s dominance.

At the Glasgow soccer match, Wales’ debut established them as the third-oldest international team, following England and Scotland.

In the early years of the Masters, no green jacket was awarded to the tournament winner. The first green jacket was introduced in 1949, when Sam Snead claimed the title.

In basketball, Bill Walton reached the peak of his career with his all-around skills — scoring, passing, intimidating opponents, hustling, and leading alongside some of the best centers of his era. As for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, his legendary career included being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer until recently, with his signature “skyhook” shot, while also making significant contributions off the court with his activism and social justice work.