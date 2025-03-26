FOREIGNER To Tour Canada Without Vocalist KELLY HANSEN

Foreigner on Stage at Pine Knob during the 94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show on June 15, 2024.

FOREIGNER To Tour Canada but there will be something different that needs explaining. The band is not going to have the talents of front vocalist KELLY HANSEN.

Will Spurrier Kelly Hansen, lead singer from Foreigner, on stage at Pine Knob during the 94.7 WCSX on June 15, 2024.

Who Will Replace Foreigner Singer On Tour?

Singer-Actor GEORDIE BROWN to step In. Nova Scotian singer-actor Geordie Brown will join 80’s rock multi-platinum rock band FOREIGNER as they embark on a 13-city Canadian tour this coming fall.

Ahead of the bands tour’s announcement, Hansen told Blabbermouth in 2023, “I have a lot to do before this winds up. I just got married over two years ago, and I look forward to spending time with my wife and family and making plans for what is the next step in our future. Because I have other interests; I wanna do other things.” These comments came after Foreigner announced their 2023 Farewell Tour. Even though Hansen will be missed, it seems the group found a more than qualified-replacement.

Who Is New Lead Singer Geordie Brown?

Geordie Brown played the male lead in the workshop production of Foreigner’s Juke Box Hero, The Musical in 2018 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto. Given his on-stage experience, it seems Mick Jones and the rest of Foreigner saw him as a perfect fit.

In fact you might remember Geordie Brown from before. Brown performed with Foreigner during the band’s 2019 appearance in Halifax and was also at Foreigner’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024. Brown will also reprise his role in “Jukebox Hero” for its upcoming 2026 run.

No reason has been given as to why Hansen, who joined Foreigner in 2005, will not be joining the band on tour.

Foreigner is a classic rock band known for mega-selling hits like “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Feels Like the First Time.” Jones is the only original member of Foreigner still with the band, though he no longer performs due to Parkinson’s disease. The rest of Foreigner consists of Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier.

Foreigner: 10 Best Songs

Foreigner is a band that has helped define classic rock radio for decades. They have a catalog of hits that most bands only dream of. Those tracks helped the British-American band sell over 80 million albums worldwide. Foreigner’s success is thanks, in large part, to the songwriting team of guitarist Mick Jones and former singer Lou Gramm. While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame finally acknowledged Foreigner with a nomination in 2024, Jones and Gramm were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. Foreigner has had many lineup changes over the decades, but the constant has always been Jones, who started the band in 1976. After nearly 50 years, Foreigner is saying goodbye. They kicked off their farewell tour on July 6, 2023 in Alpharetta, Ga. When the tour was announced, Jones said in a statement, “While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.” In honor of their farewell tour and their incredible run, here’s our ranking of Foreinger’s ten best songs. 2024 Rock Hall Nomination & Induction As previously stated, Foreigner finally received their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. They’ve been eligible for induction since 2003 and are considered one of the Rock Hall’s most notable snubs over the years. Guitarist/founding member Mick Jones said in a statement about the Rock Hall Nomination, “I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee … Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.” On April 21, it was announced Foreigner was part of the 2024 Rock Hall class. The classic rock band is being inducted in the Performer category along with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Founder/guitarist Mick Jones told Billboard, “I think it means more to me now than perhaps 20 years ago. I’ve had a great career, and this is like the whipped cream and cherry on top.” Former Foreigner bassist Rick Wills also told Billboard, “It’s been over 20 years since we’ve been waiting for this day. I suppose we were frustrated, to be perfectly honest, but we tried to hide it as best we could because we didn’t want to appear like we were sad people. (laughs).” When is the Rock Hall 2024 Induction Ceremony? The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As previously reported, the 2024 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date, which will be available on Hulu the next day. The Rock Hall noted in a press release, “Four out of the eight inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Peter Frampton.” However, it should also be noted that Ozzy Osbourne was on the ballot for the first time as a solo artist, despite being eligible since 2005.





















