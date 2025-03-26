Nancy Wilson on Fans Concerned About Ann Wilson Performing in a Wheelchair

Nancy Wilson is well aware of fans being concerned about her sister/bandmate Ann Wilson on the latest Heart tour.

When the Royal Flush tour kicked off, Ann was performing while sitting in a wheelchair with her left arm in a sling. Considering the singer’s recent cancer treatment, fans expressed understandable concerns. However, Nancy has gone on the record with Classic Rock about why Ann is in a wheelchair.

Nancy told the outlet, “[Ann] broke her elbow before we started. It was confusing at first; it was not the result of the cancer. She kicked that cancer’s ass. Then she broke her arm and is now in a wheelchair, so we had to make sure there was a little disclaimer at the beginning of each show – ‘Don’t worry, it’s not the worst. It’s not what you think.'”

Ann detailed her injury on her new podcast After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson. She explained that she fell in a parking lot just days before the kick-off of the tour and broke her left elbow in three places. This injury required pins and screws in order to set her elbow up to heal properly.

“It’s not about cancer, it’s about me being a klutz,” said Ann. ” … The pain level is still way too much to take it out of the sling, so I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side.”

Heart’s Royal Flush tour continues tonight (3/26) with a show in Milwaukee. A full list of tour dates is below.

March 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

April 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 – Québec, QC – Videotron Centre



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights